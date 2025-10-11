Cubs Have Already Exceeded Expectations With Impressive Brewers Comeback
The Chicago Cubs earned a massive victory on Thursday night, shutting out the Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 to win a second straight at Wrigley Field and force a decisive fifth game of the NLDS.
After Chicago fell down 2-0 with two performances in Milwaukee, which looked to make it clear beyond any shadow of a doubt that they were overmatched, not many gave this team much of a chance to come back.
What a difference two games at home can make, and suddenly the Cubs are one win away from making it back to the NLCS for the first time since 2017 and earning the right to take on the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Needless to say, if Chicago does not find a way to get it done Saturday night with all the momentum having swung in their favor, fans will be disappointed. With that being said, the way they have fought back and kept the season alive for another few weeks with their backs against the wall has been nothing short of inspiring.
Cubs Comeback Has Changed How Season Will Be Defined
Had Chicago been swept by the Brewers or even lost in four games, this would be a Cubs team that would be remembered as having shown moments of brilliance, but fell apart at the end and was severely overmatched by their hated rival yet again.
Though they still very well could drop Game 5 and see Milwaukee advance, Thursday night made a defined statement that Chicago is back to baseball prominence. No matter what happens on Saturday, this team will be remembered as the one which gave fans in the Windy City their beloved October baseball back.
The Cubs have obviously not seen any real postseason success since 2017, and the Wrigley faithful have been starved to see a winner back in the friendly confines. This is the team who has already brought that back.
MORE: Cubs' Matthew Boyd Gets Candid About The Harsh Reality of Playoff Baseball
What Are Chicago's Chances Saturday?
For as poorly as things went on the road for the first two games, it was just about the reverse back at home in Wrigley. The Cubs will have to hope things don't revert back to how they were just because they are back 90 miles north in Milwaukee, but there is no question this is Chicago's game to lose.
Pitching matchups look to be determined with the Cubs most logical option being Shota Imanaga as the Brewers likely turning to another bullpen game headlined by rookie Jacob Misiorowski. It's not going to be an easy task by any means, but Chicago has a great chance to advance.
Even if they don't though, they have certainly given Cubs fans across the city already what has been a season to remember.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Dansby Swanson Gets Blunt About One 'Frustration' Playing With Cubs
Biggest Moments That Led To Cubs 6-0 Win Over Brewers To Force Game 5 Of NLDS
Rumored Kyle Tucker Free Agency Destinations Will Frustrate Cubs Fans
Chicago Cubs Offense Finally Catches Fire In Elimination Game vs Brewers