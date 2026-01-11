Cubs World Series Odds See Major Shift After Cabrera, Bregman Deals

After the Chicago Cubs got their first taste of playoff success in a long time this past October, the goal was clear for president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer going into this offseason.

It would be up to Hoyer to improve the team to the point where not only could they get back to the postseason, but also make an even deeper run once they got there. Though it's taken some time, that is exactly what the longtime executive has done.

Over the course of the last week, Chicago traded a package headlined by top prospect Owen Caissie in a deal to land a young, controllable starting pitcher in Edward Cabrera to fortify the rotation. Then on Saturday night, the Cubs made their biggest free agency splash potentially ever when they signed Alex Bregman to a five-year deal for $175 million.

After the two huge moves to shore up and even make both the pitching staff and lineup dangerous, Chicago has seen their Vegas odds to win the World Series in 2026 jump significantly.

Cubs World Series odds before and after Cabrera, Bregman moves

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Most would have agreed that Chicago was having a decent offseason even before trading for Cabrera, rebuilding their bullpen with several key free agents, and ready to have some young talent take over next year.

Despite that, the Cubs were not expected by most oddsmakers to have great odds at winning a World Series. They were listed by DraftKings at +2200, and by FanDuel at +2500 to win it all, placing them right in the middle of the pack and outside the top-ten teams in terms of odds.

The two big moves have drastically impacted things, bringing Chicago to +1500 on DraftKings (tied for fifth best odds), and to +1900 on FanDuel (10th best odds). Vegas has taken notice of the offseason this team is having, and clearly they are pricing it in.

Cubs moment to strike is now this upcoming season

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Chicago likely now turns their focus towards getting the best possible production out of the players already in the building, manager Craig Counsell does not have much excuse not to make a deep run with this team.

For the first time in what feels like a very long time, Cubs ownership has invested serious money and resources into this roster, and a team which was already playoff caliber now looks strong enough to compete for a championship.

Going into 2026, Chicago has all the pieces to do everything they want to do both in the regular season and beyond, and it's thanks to this brilliant offseason Hoyer and the front office has put together. Their fate is entirely up to them, and Cubs fans should be going into the season feeling very confident.

It should be an extremely exciting season ahead in the Windy City and one to which all of Chicago is going to look forward to for the next several months. And according to the odds, the Cubs might just have a chance to win the whole thing.