15 Greatest Diamondbacks Outfield Seasons: Part 2

In the previous installment of this series we covered the single greatest seasons by an outfielder in Diamondbacks franchise history, counting down from 15 through 11. Today we present numbers 10 through 6.

As with previous iterations, we are only counting a player once, even if he had multiple seasons among the top 15. We use that player's greatest season then. Objective statistical measures are relied upon of course, but this is not a straight WAR ranking. Subjective factors, intangibles, team success and even "clutch" are all considered as equally if not more important than a few decimal points difference in WAR.

Number 10: Ender Inciarte, 2015

Ender Inciarte's second year in the majors was his best. He had a .303 B.A. and a league average 100 OPS+. But it was his defense, his rifle arm, and above average base running that lead to a five WAR season.

Inciartes' 27 defensive runs saved were the most of any NL outfielder and second in MLB only to Kevin Kiermaier's 38. He had 10 outfield assists, and would have had more but runners seldom ran on him. The D-backs unwisely included him along with Dansby Swanson in a trade with the Braves for Shelby Miller. Inciarte went on to rack up 10 WAR and +35 fielding runs and three Gold Gloves over the next three seasons.

Number 9: Daulton Varsho, 2022

Dauton Varsho emerged as one of the best outfield defenders in baseball in 2022. Splitting his outfield innings between centerfield and right field he also logged significant innings at catcher. He was a Gold Glove finalist at two positions, right field and utility.

Varsho had a career best year at the plate, knocking 27 homers and driving in 74 runs, while posting an above average 109 OPS+. Varsho also took home the team's Heart and Hustle award for 2022 as he helped created an identity for the team of hard work and fast play. During the off season Varsho was traded however for catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel.

Number 8: Gerardo Parra, 2013

In 2013 Gerardo Parra led all MLB outfielders with +33 defensive runs saved, winning his second Gold Glove in three years. He also tied Alex Gordon with 17 outfield assists. Time and time again he cut down wayward runners trying to advance with his strong, accurate arm.

Parra was more or less a league average hitter that year. Durable, playing in 155 games with 663 PA, his 5.3 WAR was partially predicated on his volume of playing time. But he also had 43 doubles and four triples to go with his 10 homers.

Number 7: J.D. Martinez, 2017

When the Diamondbacks acquired J.D. Martinez from the Tigers on July 18th, 2017 he was already having an excellent season, batting .305 with 16 homers in 57 games. But what happened next was stunning. Brought in to provide protection for Paul Goldschmidt in the lineup, he hit an astounding 29 homers in just 62 games.

During his first dozen games his batting average was just .195 with six of his first 9 hits going for homers. That earned him the misnomer "Just Dingers" from the broadcast crew. The moniker quickly became obsolete however. Over the final 49 games of 2017 he hit .332/.385/.781, with 23 homers and 51 RBI.

On September 4th Martinez tied a major league record smashing four homers in a single game against the Dodgers. For the full year Martinez had 45 homers in just 119 games, 489 PA. A free agent at the end of the year, Martinez signed a five year deal with the Boston Red Sox.

Number 6: Chris Young, 2010

Coming off a down year in 2009, Chris Young had the first of what would be two excellent back to back seasons. His combination of excellent centerfield defense, power, and base running added up to the 5th highest WAR total by an outfielder in franchise history.

Young earned his first and only All Star Game selection in 2010. He led the team in runs score and stolen bases, (28). Batting leadoff for 37 games probably kept Young from having a 100 RBI season, as he hit .279 with runners in scoring position.

But it was his defense that really shined. His 18 defensive runs saved were the 3rd highest in the National League and his 10 outfield assists also placed third.