D-backs trade Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays

The Diamondbacks have made a big blockbuster trade, as outfielder Daulton Varsho will be going to the Toronto Blue Jays. The package returning to Arizona includes Gabriel Moreno, one of the top catching prospects entering the 2022 season, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., a solid right-handed hitting utility player. It comes as no surprise, as the D-backs were only interested in doing a deal that would get them help at the big league level.

Varsho, 26, turned in a solid campaign for the D-backs in 2022. In 131 games, Varsho hit .235/.302/.443 with 27 home runs, 16 stolen bases, and a 109 OPS+. In addition to the solid performance at the plate, he was one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball. Varsho was a Gold Glove finalist in both right field and utility, ultimately coming up empty in both categories. He's also capable of playing a great center field, which is his likely position in Toronto even after they signed Kevin Kiermaier to a one-year, $9 million contract earlier this winter.

Moreno, who will turn 23 on Februrary 14th, entered the 2022 season as the No. 7 overall prospect on both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Lists. With three potential everyday options at catcher, the D-backs were able to acquire the young backstop in the deal. Moreno comes with the full six years of control, as he only spent 61 days with Toronto. In his first cup of coffee with the Blue Jays, Moreno hit .319/.357/.377 with one home run and a 111 OPS+ in 25 games. In Arizona, he will likely get the most opportunities to be the starting catcher.

Gurriel, 29, is an interesting piece who fits the mold for a right-handed impact bat off the bench who can slot at multiple positions but doesn't really have a defensive home. He's played shortstop, second base, first base, and left field with Toronto, settling in left field the past couple seasons. In Arizona, they may experiment with him playing a bit at third base, second base, both corner outfield spots, and the designated hitter as a potential super utility guy who gets everyday at-bats. Gurriel is controllable through the 2024 season.

While it cost the D-backs arguably their best position player, they were able to solve two of their biggest off-season needs by trading from an area of strength. They've added a controllable catcher, with six full years of control, and a potent right-handed bat who they can utilize at multiple spots.

In a corresponding move, the D-backs have announced they've designated catcher Alí Sanchez for assignment. Arizona originally claimed him off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on December 2nd.