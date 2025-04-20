Diamondbacks and Cubs Easter Sunday Game Preview
The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to salvage a series finale against the Cubs at Wrigley field on Easter Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 11:20 A.M. MST, 1:20 P.M. CST. Weather is in the forecast however, with a likelihood of rain starting right around game time. Temperatures will be in the low 50's with wind forecasted to blow right to left.
It was all lined up perfectly. Corbin Burnes versus Colin Rea and Zac Gallen versus Ben Brown appeared to be very winnable pitching matchups. The D-backs stepped into the "Friendly Confines" of Wrigley field with their top two pitchers starting and what appeared to be a clear advantage. But instead this windy ballpark has turned into a house of horrors for Arizona the past two days.
The series opener on Friday went from a 2-1 pitcher's duel through six innings, to a late inning, slugfest against the bullpens in which the D-backs fell 13-11. Then on Saturday Zac Gallen was hit hard early and the offense never got going in a 6-2 loss.
On top of that the D-backs co-closer A.J. Puk woke up Friday morning with a stiff elbow and went on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to elbow inflammation. He and the team holds their breath until he can have an MRI back in Phoenix on Monday.
With their record now at 12-9, the D-backs sit in fourth place in the NL West, three games back of the first place San Diego Padres. The Cubs at 14-9 hold a two game lead in the NL Central over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs have secured the head to head season series victory over the D-backs, should that tie-breaker become a factor at the end of the season in the Wild Card race.
With a victory today however, the D-backs could still secure a winning road trip, having swept the Miami Marlins earlier in the week. They'll try to do so behind Merrill Kelly, who will face off against Jameson Taillon.
Pitching Matchup
Kelly is 3-1 with a 5.57 ERA and a 4.93 FIP in 21 innings. He's coming off back to back quality starts, and has pitched very well in three of his four outings. A disastrous start against the Yankees back on April 3rd in which he gave up nine runs in 3.2 innings has inflated his season ERA however.
Kelly is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA against the Cubs over his last five starts against them dating back to 2021. That included a workmanlike effort on March 28 in which he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing just one run despite three hits and four walks.
Taillon is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 5.05 FIP in 21.2 innings. He got knocked around by the D-backs in that same game on March 28 to the tune of six runs 4.1 innings. That included a couple of homers by Eugenio Suarez, who has five against him in his career. Unfortunately for the D-backs, Suarez is not in the lineup today.
Taillon has pitched well since then however, posting a 3.63 ERA over his subsquent three starts. He had quality starts against the Athletics and the Rangers, followed by a 5.1 inning, one run effort against the Padres April 14.
D-backs Lineup
Corbin Carroll's seven home runs are tied with four others for the National League lead. He is currently riding a 21-game on-base streak to start the season. He is also on a 12 game hitting streak that includes eight multi hit games. He's hit .407 with five doubles, a triple, and four homers over this stretch.
As mentioned above, Suarez is not in the lineup Sunday. If this is a routine day off it's curious that he was not given the day off Saturday instead, considering his track record against Taillon. In 40 career PA versus the Cubs right-hander he has a .265/.350/.765 slash line, with five homers and 13 RBI.
Instead Garrett Hampson (.150 B.A., .520 OPS) will get the start at third base, with Tim Tawa back at second base. Tawa hit his second homer of the road trip on Saturday, raising his season OPS to .843 in 28 PA.
Bullpens
The D-backs closer role is now firmly in the hands of Justin Martinez. They will look for Shelby Miller and lefty Jalen Beeks to suddenly be the primary setup men to get Martinez the ball, along with sidewinder Ryan Thompson. All four of those pitchers are well rested, having not pitched in the series yet. Recently called up Drey Jameson is also available.
The Cubs high leverage bullpen relievers all had the day off yesterday, although closer Ryan Pressley warmed up in the ninth inning. Chicago will likely be without the services of primary left-handed matchup reliever Caleb Thielbar, as he worked the last two days. They still have Jordan Wicks from the left side available however.