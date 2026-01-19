Latest Zac Gallen Update Could be a Problem for D-backs

Former Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen has not been talked about much in the recent weeks of this offseason, and that may end up being a bad sign for Arizona.

Gallen turned down the D-backs' Qualifying Offer early this offseason to test his free agent market. It was generally thought he would command a large contract. But Gallen, despite some smoke with regard to a potential deal with the Chicago Cubs, has yet to ink such a deal.

And according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, that massive deal may not be coming. If true, that could end up costing the Diamondbacks draft position.

Former Diamondbacks Ace Zac Gallen Might Not Land Massive Contract

"One executive, granted anonymity for his candor, said Gallen might suffer from being one of the least attractive free agents among those who rejected qualifying offers. Players in that position, attached to draft-pick compensation, are vulnerable to getting squeezed in the market," Rosenthal wrote.

"The Athletic’s Tim Britton projected Gallen to receive a two-year, $42 million contract. Given the demand for quality starting pitching, Gallen still might do better than that. His former Diamondbacks teammate, righty Merrill Kelly, returned to Arizona on a two-year, $40 million deal. Kelly, seven years older than Gallen and with a lower adjusted career ERA, was not burdened by a qualifying offer.

"At the very least, Gallen could follow the path of other recent Scott Boras clients who accepted short-term deals while saddled with draft-pick compensation, then fared better when unrestricted. The list includes Matt Chapman, Blake Snell, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman."

Since the D-backs extended the QO to Gallen, a deal exceeding $50 would award Arizona a draft pick in the 30s, following the first round. But if the $42 million short-term prediction is accurate, that draft pick would fall to between the second and third round.

Considering the QO itself was worth around $22 million, Gallen would be getting less on average per year at $42 million, which makes it seem as if he'll likely sign for slightly more than that.

But there's a solid gap there between $42 and $50 million, and Gallen's poor numbers from late 2024 and most of 2025 could end up hurting him more than expected. That could very well trickle down to the D-backs' draft compensation as a result.

