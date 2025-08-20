Corbin Carroll Crushes Two Triples to Reach MLB Milestone Not Seen in a Decade
If you click through Major League Baseball's single-season record-holders for triples, chances are you'll be spending a lot of time in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Heavy balls and an emphasis on baserunning made that era the golden age of taking three bases. Pirates outfielder Owen Wilson's 36 triples in 1912 remain a record. The only other two 30-triple seasons—by New York Metropolitans first baseman Dave Orr and Orioles infielder Henry Reitz—came in the 1890s.
Fast forward to 2025, where Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll seems to be on a one-man crusade to bring the triple back. Against the Guardians Tuesday, Carroll clubbed a pair of three-baggers—his 15th and 16th of the season.
Each represented a milestone. The first triple, Carroll's 15th, broke Arizona's franchise record—jointly held by Carroll in 2024 and shortstop Tony Womack in 2000. It also made Carroll the first player with 15 triples in a season since Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario in 2015.
The second triple, Carroll's 16th, made him just the third player to hit that number since 2010; Mets shortstop Jose Reyes and Phillies center fielder Shane Victorino both had 16 in 2011. Nine players reached that mark in the 2000s, led by Tigers center fielder Curtis Granderson's astounding 23-triple 2007.
Wilson's record appears likely to stand forever, but if anyone in the 2020s is to make his ghost shudder, Carroll seems to be the man.