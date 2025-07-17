Analyst Says Diamondbacks May be in "Best Spot" at Deadline
At this point in the Arizona Diamondbacks' season, it's easy to get caught up in the unfortunate possibilities that certain players might be sold as trade assets. But what if that was actually best-case scenario?
According to MLB Network Radio's Steve Phillips, the D-backs are be in a position to set themselves up for future success without ruling out the eventual return of some of their potential deadline departures.
Analyst Says Diamondbacks Might be in "Best Spot"
"It feels like they're in a bad spot, but they might be in the best spot for themselves to win the most number of games over the longest period of time," Phillips said.
"They've got a number of different directions they can go to bring in a haul of talent. Naylor's the best first baseman that could be available in the marketplace. Suarez is the best third baseman in the marketplace. And then you look at Gallen and Merrill Kelly as two of the better pitchers who could be available.
"I think you look at it and think, if we're not going to win this year, and it looks very daunting right now to come back, then they have to trade those guys," he continued.
According the Phillips, the D-backs could bring in a haul of prospects for the future, while still retaining the chance to bring their current stars back once their contracts are up.
"They could bring back some big-time talent. And then if they want to, go sign these guys and bring them all back next year if you want. You can do that. And you've got the players that you brought back in return to subsidize the organization," Phillips said.
But is that realistic? It sounds good on paper, but the Diamondbacks can't be certain that they'll be able to lure their free agents back in the offseason.
It seems more likely that a departure from Arizona would spell the end of these players' D-backs careers. Reunion deals are not unheard of, but they're not worth banking on.
But that doesn't mean it is truly impossible. Perhaps the D-backs offer some of these players a chance to go contend with an understanding that they'll pursue them in free agency after 2025 is over.
That doesn't seem like the type of business Mike Hazen and company would do, however.
It also seems unrealistic to think that Arizona would be content to field a noncompetitive team for the remainder of the season just for the sake of bringing in future pieces that may or may not pan out down the road.
According to MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, the D-backs are more likely to be "light" sellers this Deadline.
"They could move starters Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly, but probably not both, because they simply don’t have enough pitching to finish out the season without one of them," Gilbert wrote in his newsletter
"First baseman Josh Naylor could be dealt, but third baseman Eugenio Suárez will only be traded if what they get back would be of more value than the Draft pick compensation they would get for him leaving via free agency."
There lurks a thin possibility that Arizona goes on a hot run out of the All-Star Break to make this trade talk irrelevant. Or, on the flipside, they come out cold and decide to gut the roster.
Just what happens come July 31 remains to be seen.