What Edward Cabrera Trade Means for Former Diamondbacks Ace

On Wednesday, news of a major trade broke, and it could carry some ripple effects toward former Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen.

According to multiple reports, the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs agreed to a deal to send right-handed starting pitcher Edward Cabrera to Chicago, in exchange for top prospect Owen Caissie and two other hitting prospects.

So how does this affect Gallen and the Diamondbacks?

Gallen had reportedly been working toward a deal with the Cubs earlier this offseason. In fact, it was reported that the deal was almost done, before that was eventually walked back. But with the Cabrera news, it seems the Cubs may be going in a different direction with their starting rotation.

And if Gallen's market — which seems to be developing slowly as it is — does not award him as lucrative a contract as hoped, the D-backs may lose draft position as a result. Since Arizona extended their former ace a Qualifying Offer, a deal worth $50 million or more would award them a pick following the first round, whereas anything less than that would earn them a pick following the second round.

How Edward Cabrera Deal Affects Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks

Sep 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Since Cabrera was acquired via trade, the Cubs could still be in the market for a free agent pitcher of Gallen's caliber. But with so much time passing between the last report of Gallen talking to Chicago and this significant trade, it seems as if those talks may have stalled.

In fact, there's hardly been any word on Gallen lately, who's been mentioned alongside teams like the Giants and Angels, among others. There's been almost no rumor of a potential D-backs return, other than Gallen's own words when asked about the subject:

"Like I said after [my final start] in San Diego is that I would love to be back here, I'd love to be here for the rest of my career. But I think what sometimes gets lost in translation is that it's not necessarily always up to the player," Gallen said.

"If the opportunity is there and it's something that we deem that is the right fit for us, myself as a player and me and my soon-to-be wife as a family, then yeah, we'll explore that. But right now we're just going through the process and we'll see what happens."

Read More: Zac Gallen Gives Update on Potential D-backs Return

The Cabrera deal certainly doesn't slam the door on a Cubs marriage with Gallen, but it may lower Chicago's willingness to spend big on someone like Gallen.

A reunion with the D-backs feels unlikely given the fact the team re-signed Merrill Kelly and brought in Michael Soroka, but it doesn't feel safe to rule out a return for the D-backs' former ace just yet, especially if he's not being pursued extremely heavily.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News