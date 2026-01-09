Insider's Update on Zac Gallen Could be Bad News for D-backs

It's been a relatively quiet stretch of the offseason for former Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen. After it was reported he was on the verge of a deal with the Chicago Cubs, no deal ultimately was finalized, and there have been few rumors or reported links between the righty and other teams.

Of course, the Cubs just traded for righty starter Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins, which may have taken Gallen off their list.

Though the righty was generally expected to sign a lucrative deal after declining the D-backs, Qualifying Offer, there hasn't been much noise about his market. And that could end up hurting Arizona. Here's why:

In a recent appearance on MLB Network, insider Jon Morosi offered some insight into Gallen's market. Morosi said Chicago is no longer a likely landing spot, and said Gallen's market could shift to end up with a less lucrative outcome.

What's the latest on Zac Gallen's free agent market?@jonmorosi mentions the Mets and Orioles as potential landing spots. pic.twitter.com/9mlBjbooCm — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 8, 2026

"I would be surprised if the Cubs land Zac Gallen. Again, there were reports at different points of the offseason about Gallen and the Cubs being linked. It seems likely to me now that Gallen is heading elsewhere," Morosi said.

There may still be clubs in on Gallen, but it might not be the ones initially linked to him.

"The two teams that we keep hearing are very much involved in the starting pitching conversation broadly speaking, Mets and Orioles," Morosi said.

"Both of them are potential landing spots for Zac Gallen. It seems as though the other teams that were in there on the starting pitching market, like the Giants for example, they seem to satisfy their need for that elsewhere with other acquisitions. And so it's not the easiest scenario right now to project out where Gallen winds up."

And that's where it might become an issue for the D-backs. If Gallen signs a contract surpassing $50 million, Arizona would be rewarded with a draft pick following the first round. If he signs for less than that, the pick falls until after the second round.

Morosi seemed to think it could be a legitimate possibility that Gallen signs a smaller, shorter-term deal, which could easily impact that draft position.

"Even for one of the more accomplished free agents on the marketplace, it's entirely possible that he would sign either a two-year deal with an opt-out after year one, or even a pure one-year deal just to bridge things, re-enter the marketplace a year from now when maybe things will be a bit more favorable for him," Morosi said.

"It's a long wait because I think we're all waiting on Framber Valdez to sign in the next couple of weeks. Ranger Suarez probably follows him, and then Gallen after him."

