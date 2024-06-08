Did Ketel Marte Injure His Back in Final At Bat Friday Night ?
Ketel Marte has been hands down the Diamondbacks best player in 2024. In fact by one measure, Baseball Reference WAR, the only player in the National League who ranks higher is the Dodgers Mookie Betts.
A couple of days ago Aaron Hughes made the case that Marte should be the choice for NL Second base All Star. That story is HERE. Considering his importance to the Diamondbacks, and the fact that he is not surrounded by as many stars as Betts, a case can easily be made he's been the most valuable player in the league to this point in the season.
Marte is currently batting .282 with an .848 OPS, has 13 homers, 41 runs scored and 35 RBI. In a season where MLB averages have dropped to just .240 BA and .699 OPS, his OPS+ is 141, or roughly 41% better than the league average. Marte also has +10 defensive runs saved and has been playing Gold Glove caliber defense, making him the top one or two all around players in the league.
That's why any hint of an injury to him would be devastating to the Diamondbacks chances to get back to the post season. During his final at bat last night he struck out on a 1-2 pitch from Padres closer Yuki Matsui. He immediately bent over and winced in obvious pain afterwards.
Marte's breakout 2019 season ended prematurely on September 17th of that year due to a stress reaction in his lower back. In 2021 he missed over 70 games due to hamstring issues, which continued to bother him throughout a down 2022 season. Marte was fully healthy in 2023, and had a strong second half before setting a Postseason consecutive hit streak record at 20.
The Diamondbacks are already beset with injuries to their rotation with Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Eduardo Rodriguez all out. Geraldo Perdomo and Alek Thomas are finally on the cusp of returning from their respective injuries. That's contributed heavily to a 30-34 start for the reigning National League Champion.
It may be nothing. We'll find out later today when lineups come out whether Marte did something here, or if it were just a minor tweak that a night of treatment and rest took care of.