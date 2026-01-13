Diamondbacks Acquiring Eight-Time All-Star Third Baseman Nolan Arenado

The Arizona Diamondbacks are acquiring eight-time All-Star infielder Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan. Arenado waived his no-trade clause to complete the deal. Katie Woo of The Athletic was the first to report that the deal was close.

The Cardinals are receiving 2025 eighth-round pick Jack Martinez, a right-handed pitcher, in the deal with Arizona. In addition, the Cardinals are paying $31 of the remaining $42 million in the final two years of Arenado's contract, per Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic.

The 34-year-old Arenado hit a career-low .237 last season with 12 home runs and 52 RBI in 401 at-bats. His 107 games player were the fewest in his career, excluding the 2020 COVID season.

Arizona is hoping Arenado bounces back into form, as he is a career .282 hitter with 353 home runs and 1,184 RBI. He has won 10 Gold Gloves and five Silver Sluggers to go along with his eight All-Star appearances.

