Ketel Marte Should Start in the 2024 All-Star Game

Ketel Marte should start in #AllStarGame2024. He leads all NL 2B in Fielding, OPS/OPS+, WAR, Runs & RBI

Arraez has great BA and OBP but it's all singles just not as impactful. Also he's not nearly as good a defender Turang and Gorman good seasons, but not same level#VoteKetel pic.twitter.com/5WFZQh3rUt