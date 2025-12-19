Padres to Re-Sign Michael King to Lucrative Three-Year Deal
Padres starting pitcher Michael King is re-signing with the franchise on a new three-year, $75 million contract, according to a report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
The contract for King includes opt-outs after each of the first two seasons of the contract. King will receive a $12 million signing bonus and a $5 million salary for 2026. His '27 player option is set for $28 million, or he could buyout his contract for $5 million. In '28, the final year of King's contract, he'll be in line for a $30 million salary as part of his player option.
The Padres were not sure that they were going to be able to keep King in free agency, but San Diego's front office was able to get the deal done to shore up its starting rotation. In 15 starts last season, King went 5-4 with a 3.44 ERA. It was the worst ERA for King since the 2021 season with the Yankees.
However, the 30-year-old King is one year removed from the best season of his career, where he made a career-high 30 starts. He pitched 173 and two-thirds innings while posting a 2.95 ERA with 201 strikeouts.