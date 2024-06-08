Profar and the Padres Thump Diamondbacks 10-3 to Even Series
The Diamondbacks came into Friday night's game with a 1-28 record when trailing by two or more runs at any point in the game. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar pounced on Brandon Pfaadt for back to back homers in the bottom of the first inning giving the Padres a quick 2-0 lead.
Once again the D-backs were unable to come back and win a game when trailing by multiple runs, falling to 1-29. They tried, getting the score to 5-3 at one point, but ultimately lost 10-3 at Petco Park.
Arizona had two runners on in each of the first three innings against Padres starter Michael King. They went 0-5 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base to that point despite making King throw 66 pitches through the first three frames.
King settled down after that and ended up throwing five scoreless innings. He improved his record to 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA.
Pfaadt meanwhile continued to have what Torey Lovullo has referred to as "slippery innings" . He gave up three straight two-out singles in the fourth inning, allowing the Padres third run. A leadoff walk in the 6th inning was followed one out later by a home run off the top of the center field wall by Ha-Seong Kim, upping the Padres lead to 5-0.
That was the end of Pfaadts night. He left with a final line of 5.1 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5K, 3 HR. His record dropped to 2-5 as his ERA rose to 4.60.
The D-backs got back in the game in the 7th inning with back to back homers for the second night in a row. Ketel Marte followed a Corbin Carroll walk with a two-run homer down the left field line. It was his 13th homer of the year. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. then came off the bench to pinch hit for Joc Pederson, and hit a solo shot to left as well, his 9th.
That was as close as the D-backs got. Humberto Castellanos, pitching in the majors for the first time since 2022, relieved Pfaadt in the 6th. He finished off that inning and the 7th without allowing any runs.
The feel good vibes for Castellanos' return ended in the 8th. The Padres scored five more runs on four hits and two walks in the inning. Profar had the big hit, a bases loaded double to drive in three runs. That gave him four RBI on the night.
Castellanos was relieved by Thyago Vieira, making his first appearance for the Diamondbacks after being picked up on waivers earlier this week. Throwing four fastballs at 98 and 99 MPH to former Diamondback David Peralta, Vieira induced a groundout to mercifully end the inning.
The Diamondbacks went down in order in both the 8th and 9th innings, quietly drifting off into the humid San Diego night.
The D-backs record goes to 30-34 while the Padres break a five game losing streak, improving to 33-34. Game three of the four game set is Saturday at 5:40 P.M.