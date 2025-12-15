Ketel Marte's No-Trade List Revealed by MLB Insider

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been actively listening to trade offers for star second baseman Ketel Marte this offseason. There have been no shortage of rumors and mock trades circulating around the industry and in the media.

Marte, who will achieve 10 and five rights a mere 10 days into the 2026 season, will have the right to refuse a trade to any team after that point. But prior to that, it turns out Marte already has a limited no-trade list that includes five teams.

Ketel Marte Has a Limited No-Trade List

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) looks skyward after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

It was reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fair Territory Podcast that Marte may refuse a trade to the following five teams: The Athletics, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Giants and Cardinals

It's not surprising that The Athletics, who play in a minor league stadium, are on that list. Similarly, the Pirates are a perennial cellar-dweller who seldom invest in their team to be competitive. The motivation for inclusion of these two teams is not hard to guess.

The Giants were recently linked to the Diamondbacks as a possible trade destination in an article by Katie Woo, also of the Athletic. That seems improbable, as the Diamondbacks would likely be reluctant to trade their superstar to a divisional rival. Due to this factor, the inclusion of the Giants on Marte's list is curious.

As for the Yankees and Cardinals being on the list, it's anybody's guess what the motivation there would be. Many players put the Yankees and other big-market teams on their no-trade list to gain leverage in the event there is a trade-and-extend scenario.

Diamondbacks Still Listening to Offers on Marte

The recent signing of Merrill Kelly has not altered the odds of a Marte trade going down. This according to local beat writers Steve Gilbert of MLB.com and Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.

Rosenthal echoed that sentiment in his article as well. The Diamondbacks still have multiple holes throughout the roster to fill. That includes the bullpen, and possible upgrades first base, DH, left field. They could even still be looking for a greater upgrade in the rotation.

In fact, Rosenthal even floated the idea of a possible three-team trade.

"The Diamondbacks want young major-league ready players for Marte, but also would consider prospects they could spin to a third club for the right talent. Lining up a two-team trade, though, will be difficult enough. Involving a third club might complicate the process excessively."

Whether or not anything comes of all the Marte trade talk remains to be seen. He is by far the best second baseman in MLB, and his value is off the charts due to a combination of production and team friendly contract.

It would take a haul of epic proportions for a deal to make sense for the Diamondbacks. The caveat here is that the Diamondbacks may feel they have to make a trade.

The discord caused last season by Marte missing games after the All-Star break was significant. The aforementioned 10 & 5 no-trade rights loom large as well. And who knows how all this trade talk will ultimately affect Marte's relationship with the team.

He signed a very team-friendly contract for a reason. This is where he wants to play, and where he has felt comfortable. The team has certainly accommodated him as well. But that relationship has been strained since last summer, and the current circumstances can't be helping on that front.

