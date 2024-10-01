Who are the Diamondbacks' All-MLB Nominees?
The Arizona Diamondbacks had a long and hard-fought season that sadly ended on Monday afternoon with an elimination at the hands of the Mets and Braves.
Though the season did not quite end in a success, some players from the D-backs' roster were nominated for a special honor.
The All-MLB Team, presented by MGM Rewards, is a special group of players that surpass all others in the league at their respective positions. The Diamondbacks have some obvious picks for this group, but also some nominees that might come as a pleasant surprise.
Fans can vote for the Diamondbacks' nominees for the 2024 All-MLB Team HERE.
1B, Christian Walker
2B Ketel Marte
3B Eugenio Suarez
DH Joc Pederson
OF Corbin Carroll
Home Run Picks
Ketel Marte, Second Base
Ketel Marte is coming off a career year. His numbers are MVP-worthy, to say the least, and he should finish at least within the top 3 of voting for the award.
His 36 Home Runs are a career high, surpassing a monster 2019 season which previously appeared like an outlier. A .292 BA paired with a .932 OPS helped the Diamondbacks reach offensive heights that the club has not seen in recent history.
Marte was also no slouch in the field, accruing 6 Fielding Run value at second base, and ranking in the 93rd percentile for infielder range, with 8 Outs Above Average. This all totaled 6.5 aWAR and 151 wRc+ placing him in elite company.
Ketel Marte has been an all-around incredible player and is a slam dunk pick for All-MLB Second Baseman.
Fantastic Years
Joc Pederson, Designated Hitter
Joc Pederson was signed by the Diamondbacks over the last offseason to fill a dire hole at the DH position. In retrospect, Pederson did that and accomplished more than any D-backs fan could've hoped.
The Arizona DH was used strictly in a platoon setting, however this did not stop him from putting up some of the best numbers in his tenured career. Pederson had 449 PAs in 2024 and smashed 23 Home Runs over that span, the most since his dominant run in San Fransisco in 2022.
While the counting stats might not point to Pederson having the best offensive year of his career, the under-the-hood numbers certainly do. His 151 wRc+ are the most of his career, topping a 144 mark in the aforementioned 2022 season and blasting past his third-highest total of 128 in 2016.
Pederson also ranked in the 94th percentile of BB% at a 12.2% mark, with his patient approach often setting the table for the rest of the Diamondbacks big bats to do damage. He managed to gather 3.0 aWAR while not playing defense and stealing only 7 bases, proving the value in his bat.
While other Designated Hitters, such as Shohei Ohtani, Marcell Ozuna, and Brent Rooker will get some serious love in this category, Joc Pederson's year has not gone overlooked. It will not soon be forgotten by Diamondbacks fans.
Christian Walker, First Baseman
Christian Walker is coming off another excellent year in 2024. A strong 119 wRc+ matched his 2023 year, and even with a substantial injury taking him off the field for about a month, he still collected strong counting stats.
His 26 Home Runs and 84 RBI helped power the middle of the Diamondbacks' order. A .251 batting average with a .803 OPS were strong marks but it isn't what makes Walker one of the best first basemen in the league.
Walker is ranked in the 97th percentile in 1B range, and has a National League best 12 Outs Above Average. He also ranks in the 89th percentile in Fielding Run Value and is in line for what should be his 3rd Gold Glove Award.
Walker, like Pederson, suffers from a fantastic pool of talent that surrounds his position. It is what made him one of the biggest All-Star snubs in the league. Other first baseman who will be highly considered for this award are the likes of Freddie Freeman who could win his 6th straight All-MLB selectrion, and Bryce Harper who's Phillies are favorites to make a deep playoff run.
Incredible Comebacks
Corbin Carroll, Outfielder
The Diamondbacks young star is one of two players who had a true tale of two seasons in 2024. While the early months of the year looked like an absolute disaster for the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, things shifted drastically as the Arizona heat began to rise.
Reflecting on the numbers, Carroll finished with a .231 BA and a .749 OPS. One impressive number for Carroll is his 22 Home Runs on the year when in June it was a serious question if he would hit even 10.
Carroll's offensive ceiling is incredibly high, and his second half is only a glimpse into what we may see in his future. His gamechanging speed, and strongly improving defense, however, are what make him a contender for the All-MLB award this year.
The D-backs Outfielder ranks in the 100th percentile in baserunning value, stealing 35 bases on the year. His 96th percentile spring speed at 29.6 is one of the highest in the league.
As a consistent right-fielder in 2024, Carroll really made strides defensively. He came into form with 92nd percentile outfielder range with 8 Outs Above Average. Finally his 4 Fielding Run Value show that on both sides of the ball, the Diamondbacks' young star features an incredibly high ceiling.
Carroll's All-MLB case is a long shot, but the fact that he is mentioned in the conversation for the award after the start to the season that he had isquite telling.
Eugenio Suarez, Third Baseman
The Eugenio Suarez trade over the last off-season seemed largely like a salary dump from the Seattle Mariners. He filled a massive need for the Diamondbacks, and the year he ended up having proved that the Mariners made the wrong decision on the trade market.
Like Carroll, Suarez' All-MLB case might be a tough sell, but after the start to the year which he had, it is an honor to have him included.
It was a dreadful year for Eugenio Suarez in 2024 through July. There were many instances where he was likely very close to being DFA'd, with his steady glove at third base being his saving grace. At the hot corner, he tallied 2 Outs Above Average, in the 80th percentile. He also collected 2 Fielding Run Value.
His bat's turnaround would have certainly earned him mid-season, comeback player of the year, if an award existed for a feat like that, and at the end of the year his numbers are some of the best of his career.
Suarez had a 115 wRc+ in 2024, with 3.8 WAR on Fangraphs, with 30 home runs and 101 RBI's.
As previously mentioned his case for an All-MLB award is certainly tough to make, with Jose Ramirez in Cleveland being the obvious frontrunner, but Suarez' year is one of the best from a Diamondback in Franchise History.
The Arizona Diamondbacks' season is all wrapped up, but our coverage of the team is far from over. Make sure to stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI for your offseason content needs, as we tackle a variety of topics relevant to the teams future.