D-backs GM Slams Door on Persistent Ketel Marte Trade Rumors

Despite Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen explicitly stating thatr star second baseman Ketel Marte was off the trade market, the rumors have continued to swirl.

Most notably, with the Boston Red Sox's acquisition of left-hander Ranger Suárez, the question arose: could Boston more comfortably part with the pitching needed to acquire Marte — a player the Red Sox were in on for the duration of the rumor mill.

But Hazen has drawn a line in the sand. According to a recent report from MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, Arizona's GM has made his position clear once again: he's not going back on his word.

Diamondbacks GM: Ketel Marte Trade Off the Table

Hazen set a hard deadline for opposing teams to come to him with Marte offers. No team came "close" to meeting the package necessary. Once that deadline passed, Marte came off the market.

“Look, we’ve already engaged in that process,” Hazen told Gilbert. “I said at the time that I set the deadline for a reason, to avoid this.”

Hazen also reportedly spoke to Marte on the phone following the initial conclusion of the trade saga, and plans to have a one-on-one meeting with the All-Star in-person.

It's fair to speculate about these types of public-facing messages — such as shutting down a trade rumor — being smoke and mirrors, but it goes beyond hunting for an offer Hazen can't refuse. If Hazen has spoken honestly with his All-Star player and told him a trade is off the table, to go back on that word would be exceptionally damaging.

So while there will undoubtedly still be some faint whisperings of trade noise about Marte, and whether other teams will ultimately come back to Hazen with bigger offers as Spring Training nears, it feels safe to assume Arizona is truly at the end of this story.

Marte will remain a Diamondback for the time being, and the D-backs will move on to other areas of improvement. They've already begun to do so, swinging a trade for Nolan Arenado and signing right-handed reliever Taylor Clarke to a one-year deal.

There's still some work to be done for Arizona. The D-backs could still use a right-handed first base or outfield option, a left-handed DH and, of course, more relief pitching. But the Marte rumors can continue to fly all they want to no avail — Hazen has shut the door on that possibility.

