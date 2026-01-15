D-backs Sign Ruben Gallego to Headline Huge International Class

On Thursday, MLB's international signing period began. The Arizona Diamondbacks made a splash, reportedly signing eight players to free agent contracts for a total of $8,034,900. Cuban shortstop Ruben Gallego inked a $1.75 million free agent deal as the headlining signee.

Gallego, 17, was ranked among the top 50 international prospects available, coming in at No. 42 per MLB Pipeline and No. 9 on insider Francys Romero's top-50 list. Gallego does not profile far off from the likes of a Geraldo Perdomo, who was also once an international free agent acquisition.

Full scouting report on Gallego via Baseball America's Ben Badler:

"Cuban shortstop Ruben Gallego, signing for $1.75 million, has the traits to stick at shortstop. He’s a smart, instinctive defender with smooth, fluid actions at the position. At 6-foot, 163 pounds, he’s an

average runner with quick feet, soft hands and a quick transfer to an average arm.

"Scouts were split on Gallego’s pure hitting ability, with some seeing him as a defensive-oriented player and others thinking he would be a solid hitter with a line-drive approach and gap power from both sides of the plate. There’s still more physical upside left in his frame, though he doesn’t project to ever be a big power hitter."

D-backs Kick Off International Signing Period with 8 Players

Gallego is the highest-paid (and most prominent) player on Arizona's list. Below are the other seven:

SS Leonardo Sevilla (Cuba): Another shortstop, Sevilla is 18 years old with a high level of athleticism, standing at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds. He profiles as a speedy line-drive hitter with a mature approach and the tools to stick at shortstop, though he may move to second base.

SS Bryan Figueroa (Dominican Republic): Figueroa is a power hitter who is still developing a contact-hitting tool. He has a massive arm and will likely move to third base.

OF Loidel Amaya (Cuba): Amaya profiles as a potential corner outfielder with a power upside, but also has a solid hit tool.

OF Yohendi Fernandez (Dominican Republic): Fernandez is a center fielder with plus athleticism and a more contact-hitting skillset.

C Jhosep Villarroel (Venezuela): Villarroel is just 5-foot-9 and is more of a contact hitter, but has some raw power present in his bat. He'll have a chance to stick at catcher with a solid arm.

OF Joscar Hernandez (Venezuela): Hernandez is a center fielder with plus athleticism and a 6-foot-1, 163-pound frame. He profiles as more of a speed- and glove-first player while his bat develops.

OF Yamir Mendieta (Panama): Check back later for updated scouting report.

