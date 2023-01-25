Diamondbacks Projected Non Roster Invitees: The Prospects

In the first of several installments we take a look at some of the prospects likely to get invites to spring training

Background

Each year in addition to the players on the 40-man roster participating in spring training, there are a number of "Non Roster Invitees" that also come to camp. These NRI players are generally a mix of veterans who might already have major league experience, as well as minor league prospects that have not yet been added to the 40-man roster.

In most seasons at least several of these players will find their way on to the major league active roster at some point, and one or two might even make the opening day roster or make a major contribution once called up. For example, in 2021 Joe Mantiply was an NRI who ended up pitching in 57 games with a 3.40 ERA. He followed that up by making the NL All Star team last year. Alek Thomas was an NRI last spring that got called up in May and ended up as a NL Centerfield Gold Glove finalist. It doesn't always work out that well of course, but it's still important to keep tabs on these players. Here is the list of 2022 NRI's that received MLB playing time for the D-backs last year

Jack Sommers

Today however we are focusing on four non 40-man roster prospects that we expect to receive invites. Three of them have not yet reached the point where they needed to be added to the roster to protect them from the rule-5 draft.

Brandon Pfaadt: Pfaadt is the Diamondbacks highest ranked pitching prospect and ranked #2 overall in the system by Michael McDermott. Pfaadt, who was the D-backs minor league pitcher of the year, led all minor league pitchers in strikeouts last year pitching in the hitter's paradises of Amarillo and Reno. HERE is our full 2022 season report. There is a good chance that Pfaadt could earn a spot on the opening day roster, and there is a lot of incentive for the D-backs to allow that to happen. If he were to finish in the top three of the rookie of the year voting the D-backs would gain a draft pick, much like the Seattle Mariners did with Julio Rodriguez, as Michael McDermott explained in December

Jordan Lawlar: Lawlar is the 3rd ranked prospect in the system according to McDermott, and viewed as the 13th best prospect in all of baseball according to Baseball America. The shortstop had an excellent year in 2022 , but his Arizona Fall League stint was cut short when he suffered a broken scapula after getting hit by a pitch. Lawlar is expected to have made a full recovery and be ready for spring training.

Blake Walston: The 6'5" left-hander made tremendous strides last season, finishing the year strong over his final 10 starts going 5-0 with a 2.89 ERA and a strikeout to walk ratio of 61/17. Walston is likely to begin his season pitching for the Reno Aces, but a mid or late season call-up could be in the cards. It will be a good opportunity then to get an advance look at him in spring.

Dominic Canzone: Canzone, a left handed hitting outfielder/first baseman, was not added to the 40-man roster prior to the rule-5 draft. It seemed at the time there was a big risk of the team losing him. However he was not chosen, and as such remains in the organization to provide additional depth on the outfield corners or at first base should Pavin Smith falter, get injured, or get traded.