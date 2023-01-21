Diamondbacks Top 10 Prospects for 2023

With most of the off-season over and the dust settling, it's time to reveal my list for the D-backs Top 10 prospects in the organization. There has been a major shakeup since I published the Top 30 list in November, in which I account for how the players played the final two months of the 2022 season.

The criteria was based on what type of role I project them to be in the big leagues, then assign a risk grade and when they're likely to be either called up for the first time or find themselves in that role if they already debuted.

For the Top 10 prospects, you can either scroll down for a brief summary or check out this video:

