Diamondbacks Top 10 Prospects for 2023
With most of the off-season over and the dust settling, it's time to reveal my list for the D-backs Top 10 prospects in the organization. There has been a major shakeup since I published the Top 30 list in November, in which I account for how the players played the final two months of the 2022 season.
The criteria was based on what type of role I project them to be in the big leagues, then assign a risk grade and when they're likely to be either called up for the first time or find themselves in that role if they already debuted.
For the Top 10 prospects, you can either scroll down for a brief summary or check out this video:
No. 1 - OF Corbin Carroll
Hit 65, Power 55, Run 80, Arm 55, Field 65, Overall 65, ETA: 2023, Risk: Low
After a shoulder injury wiped out most of his 2021 season, Carroll bounced back in an amazing way. He terrorized opposing pitchers in both Double-A and Triple-A, putting up a combined .307/.425/.611 slash with 24 home runs and 31 stolen bases in 93 games. Fangraphs rated his offense to be 66% and 35% better than the average hitter at his two stops, with a 166 wRC+ in Amarillo and 135 in Reno. That earned a promotion to the big leagues on August 29th. In 32 games, Carroll hit .260/.330/.500 with four home runs and two stolen bases.
Carroll is a legitimate five-tool player who has a big floor of a leadoff hitter that could put up at least a .350 on-base percentage, hit 20 home runs, steal 30 stolen bases in each season, and play Gold Glove defense at any of the three outfield positions. He has the potential to be the foundational piece to the D-backs current rebuild, the only question is if he can reach that ceiling.
Carroll will be one of two D-backs prospects to watch in 2023 for the National League Rookie of the Year Race. MLB Pipeline surveyed various front office and player development executives, with 66% of them predicting the D-backs top prospect to win the award. Assuming he is healthy Carroll will get more than enough opportunities to try to win the award, which could net Arizona an additional first round draft pick in the 2024 draft.
No. 2 - RHP Brandon Pfaadt
Fastball 60, Curveball 45, Slider 60, Changeup 60, Command 60, Overall 60, ETA: 2023, Risk: Medium-Low
Despite pitching in two of the worst run environments in the minor leagues, Pfaadt dominated both Double-A and Triple-A to win the D-backs Minor League Pitcher of the Year. He has the full arsenal of pitches, but mostly dominates lineups with three pitches that flash plus potential between his fastball, slider, and changeup. With a classic starter's build (6'4" 228), repertoire, and proven ability to handle a major league workload, Pfaadt is a very safe rotation projection for the D-backs in the long term.
His arsenal starts with a fastball that sits 92-94 and tops out at 96, that plays very well at the top of the strike zone and his ability to command the pitch. His slider and changeup work to the glove and arm sides of the plate, keeping hitters off-balance, and he's willing to use both pitches against both right-handed and left-handed hitters alike. It was also a big reason he was able to maintain strikeout rates above 30% in both Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno with extremely good run prevention numbers.
Like Carroll, Pfaadt is a consensus Top 100 prospect and will likely be eligible for the Prospect Promotion Incentive should he make the Opening Day roster. However he faces stiff competition for the final starting rotation spot this spring, although the lure of a first round pick may factor into that decision. If he doesn't make the Opening Day roster, I still anticipate he'll be one of the first arms called up from the minors to fill holes in the rotation this season.
No. 3 - SS Jordan Lawlar
Hit 60, Power 55, Run 60, Arm 50, Field 50, Overall 60, Risk: Medium, ETA: 2023
Lawlar is the D-backs first round pick from the 2021 Draft and is coming off a very good first full season with the organization that started in Low-A and finished in Double-A. His advanced feel to hit to hit is evident, as he covers the strike zone very well with a short and compact stroke that produces line drives all over the field. Lawlar feels he's at his best when he simplifies his approach to "see ball, hit ball". At his peak he could be a 20 home run, 30 stolen base player as an offensive-minded shortstop.
His defense at short is still a work in progress, as he'll need to tighten up the errors and misplays in order to stick at the position. There is enough ability to stick at the position, as the D-backs really need Lawlar to hold that position down for the foreseeable future. I believe he'll work on those issues, as he displays a level of maturity well beyond his listed age of 20.
No. 4 - OF Druw Jones
Hit 50, Power 60, Run 70, Arm 65, Field 65, Overall 60, ETA: 2025, Risk: Very High
Jones was the D-backs top selection in the 2022 draft, but did not play after suffering a shoulder injury during batting practice with the organization's complex affiliate. The injury required surgery and could impact his availability at the start of Spring Training. Given the organization's past record with these injuries, Jones should have a strong chance of not only fully recovering but also continuing to progress as normal.
With future upside matched by no other prospect in the organization, the D-backs are hoping Jones will be one of the foundational pieces on the next contending roster. His potential ceiling is a middle of the order bat who can produce 30 home runs, 30 steals, and drive in 100. His ascent through the minor leagues will depend on how comfortable he faces off against Low-A and High-A pitching. However don't expect Jones to make a big impact in the big leagues until at least the 2025 season.
No. 5 - RHP Drey Jameson
Fastball 70, Curveball 45, Slider 60, Changeup 50, Command 50, Overall 55, ETA: 2023, Risk: Medium
Jameson has the most impressive raw stuff of all the starting pitcher prospects in the organization and has a very good chance of sticking long term. Jameson is a freak athlete and carries himself with more than enough confidence to handle pitching in the big leagues. The only question is if he's starting or closing games long term.
His arsenal starts with a 4-seamer that is in the 95-98 range, but can top out at 100 MPH if used in short bursts. He also recently learned a 2-seamer from former D-back Matt Peacock and has developed that into a very good weapon. He complements his fastballs with a slider that generates whiffs when tunneling off the heater, a changeup that has a similar movement profile as his 2-seamer, and a seldom-used curveball as an early in the count type offering.
The D-backs are hoping that Jameson can provide some rotation stability this year behind Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, so they don't have to dip deep into their prospect pool to fill out the rotation.
No. 6 - RHP Ryne Nelson
Fastball 70, Curveball 50, Slider 60, Changeup 50, Command 45, Overall 55, ETA: 2023, Risk: Medium
Nelson is another MLB-ready arm that could either start or close in the long term. Armed with an aggressive fastball that starts 95-98 with a lot of late life, Nelson aggressively attacks the zone to establish the pitch before turning to his secondary stuff. His slider is a swing and miss pitch and all four of his offerings could develop into a possible middle of the rotation starter.
Pitching coach Brent Strom identified two areas of improvement this offseason: to take out the "hump" of his curveball and add velocity to the slider to add more deception to both pitches. If Nelson is able to make those adjustments, his chances of sticking in the rotation comes more down to conditioning.
As is, Nelson is likely a two times through the order type starting pitcher, or another phrase I use is "Five and Dive". That may change if Nelson is better able to maintain his best stuff in starts and could serve in the role of a traditional starting pitcher.
No. 7 - LHP Blake Walston
Fastball 50, Curveball 60, Slider 60, Changeup 55, Command 45, Overall 50, ETA: 2023, Risk: High
The former first round pick enjoyed more success in 2022 than the surface numbers would indicate. After dominating for four starts in High-A Hillsboro, the D-backs elected to give Walston a tougher challenge with the homer-happy environment of Amarillo. The home runs became problematic for the 21-year-old prospect, but he showed solid growth at the end of the season. In his final 10 starts, Walston pitched to a 2.89 ERA and a 60/17 strikeout to walk ratio in 56.1 innings.
Walston's fastball sits low 90s, but can reach back for as much as 97. He complements an otherwise average heater with a devastating assortment of off-speed pitches. The slider came a long way in the second half of 2022, especially throwing to the back foot of right-handed hitters, developing into an additional putaway pitch on top of the curveball and changeup.
With the full arsenal of pitches and a strong feel for pitching, Walston has a solid chance of developing into a middle of the rotation arm in the future.
No. 8 - RHP Slade Cecconi
Fastball 55, Curveball 50, Slider 60, Changeup 45, Command 45, Overall 50, ETA: 2023, Risk: Medium
Cecconi finally took the step forward that he needed, handling the tough pitching environment of Amarillo and accumulating more innings. He was able to lower his walks without sacrificing too much quality of contact. He'll get a chance to prove himself in Triple-A Reno, which is a little bit less challenging. A good year could have him in the big leagues in the second half of 2023.
Cecconi, who looked like a future top of the rotation arm after 2020, has settled into more of a bottom of the rotation profile. His fastball sits in the low 90s, topping out at 96, and his curveball has morphed from a sharp-breaking hammer to more of a big loopy 12-to-6 bender he uses early in the count.
No. 9 - RHP Landon Sims
Fastball 70, Slider 70, Changeup 45, Command 45, Overall 50, ETA: 2025, Risk: High
Sims was one of the top pitching prospects from a college class that was decimated by arm injuries. After three starts with Mississippi State, Sims would not throw another pitch in 2022 as he underwent Tommy John surgery in March. His return to action will be at some point early in the minor league season.
Sims' bread-and-butter is an explosive 94-98 MPH fastball that gets a lot of action at the top of the zone and a slider that may be the best in the organization. There are past examples of starting pitchers who utilized a similar repertoire successfully in Arizona between Randy Johnson, Robbie Ray, and Patrick Corbin. Development of the changeup will be key in starts in which Sims doesn't have a good feel for his fastball or slider.
Should Sims be unable to build up the workload necessary to stick in the rotation, he would be a quick reliever conversion candidate and a great fit for the closer role. Between his competitiveness and elite two-pitch mix, that would be more than enough to handle late innings in the back-end of the D-backs bullpen.
No. 10 - 1B Ivan Melendez
Hit 45, Power 80, Run 40, Field 55, Arm 50, Overall 50, ETA: 2024, Risk: Very High
Instead of signing with the Houston Astros in the 2021 draft, Melendez went back to Texas and set an NCAA record in home runs (32) and won the Golden Spikes Award. The D-backs elected to gamble on Melendez, who offers an interesting combination of batting eye and raw power at the plate. There is still a lot of risk of a player who has a lot of swing and miss, but it's offset by walks and home run power.
Defensively, Melendez is capable of playing a very good first base and has worked with two of the best infield defenders in the 2000s with Troy Tulowitzki at Texas and will work with Orlando Hudson in the D-backs organization. I have little doubts about his ability to stick at the position defensively and isn't too much of a risk to have to move to a designated hitter role long term.
If the hit tool can develop enough that major league pitchers aren't exploiting the holes of his swing consistently, I think Melendez will develop into an everyday first baseman with the potential to be a big middle of the order bat.