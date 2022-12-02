Diamondbacks Top Prospects #2: Infielder Jordan Lawlar

Name: Jordan Lawlar

Age: 20

Position: Shortstop

Acquired: 2021 MLB Draft, 1st Round (6), $6.713M signing bonus

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Tools and Grades: Hit 60, Power 55, Defense 50, Arm 55, Run 60, Overall 60

ETA: 2023

Risk: Medium

2022 Season Overview

Coming off shoulder surgery, Lawlar was able to enjoy a successful first year in the Diamondbacks minor league system. He started the year with Low-A Visalia, where he got hot quickly and torched the entire California League. In his first 44 games, Lawlar hit .351/.447/.603 with 9 home runs, 27 walks, and 48 strikeouts over 208 plate appearances. Fangraphs rated his offense as 65% better than the league average hitter in the California League with a 165 wRC+.

After a medical scare that included a growth on one of his ribs, Lawlar was out for three weeks before a promotion to High-A Hillsboro. He had a slow start, but quickly was able to adjust to the tougher hitting environment. In 30 games, Lawlar hit .288/.385/.477 with 3 home runs, 33 strikeouts, and 16 walks. His wRC+ was 140 in his 30 games with Hillsboro, prompting the team to send him to Double-A Amarillo for the final four weeks of the season. With Amarillo, Lawlar hit .212/.299/.353 in 20 games and 97 plate appearances.

After 94 games between Low-A and Double-A, the D-backs sent Lawlar to play in the Arizona Fall League to make up for some lost reps during the season. He appeared in 11 games with the Salt River Rafters, hitting .278/.469/.528 with two home runs, 11 walks, and 14 strikeouts. His run in the fall league came up short after he was hit in the left shoulder with a pitch and suffered a fractured scapula. In total, he was able to accumulate 508 plate appearances in 2022.

2023 Outlook

Lawlar is expected to be ready for Spring Training and be a full participant, as the injury did not require surgery. He'll likely start the 2023 season with Double-A Amarillo, where he struggled a bit in 20 games at the end of the season. A strong start could have Lawlar playing for Triple-A Reno by the All-Star break, followed up by a trial run as the team's shortstop in the final five weeks of the season. He should be on a similar timeline to the big leagues as Corbin Carroll was in 2022. The team will want to get Lawlar acclimated to big league pitching heading into the off-season and prepare him for his rookie season in 2024, as the team will try to take advantage of the Prospect Promotion Incentives should Lawlar have a strong finish in the Rookie of the Year race.

MLB Projection

Lawlar will hit in the big leagues, the main question is where he'll stick defensively. The fall league raised more questions about his ability to stick at short although his bat will put him in the lineup at either second or third should he have to change positions. Lawlar describes his approach more as "see ball, hit ball" and feels he's at his best when he lets the game come to him and simplifies his approach. Lawlar displays a maturity beyond his years, playing with a very calm and collected demeanor. While Lawlar is probably not a "face of the franchise" type player, he is still a key piece in the Diamondbacks lineup for years to come.