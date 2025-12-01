MLB Insider's D-backs Trade Prediction Feels Inevitable

The Arizona Diamondbacks are facing a crucial offseason, with numerous holes in the roster to fill.

As rumors swirl about trades, signings and more, it still feels quite uncertain just which path GM Mike Hazen and the D-backs' front office will take in order to add talent to the roster.

Additions to the pitching staff and lineup are both necessary if the D-backs hope to contend in 2026 and beyond. But who might be the ones to depart Arizona via a potential trade?

A recent article by MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand listed one trade candidate from all 30 MLB clubs. Arizona's entry was less than shocking — outfielder Jake McCarthy.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy Named Trade Candidate

Here's what Feinsand had to say about a potential McCarthy trade.

"A Ketel Marte trade seems like a long shot, but the Diamondbacks have a glut of outfielders from which to deal, making such a move more realistic. Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alek Thomas played the majority of games in 2025, relegating McCarthy to a reserve role," Feinsand wrote.

"McCarthy hit four home runs with 20 RBIs with a .591 OPS in 67 games, but he’s one of the fastest players in the game and a plus defender, giving him value as he enters the first of three arbitration-eligible seasons."

It does feel likely the D-backs will part with one of their young outfielders — McCarthy or Alek Thomas — this offseason. It's been reported that Arizona does expect to move one of the two.

The question becomes which one is more likely to move. There are several factors at play. McCarthy is undeniably a better offensive threat, while Thomas has been the one with a more impressive defensive resume.

The Diamondbacks have generally been a defense-focused team, highly valuing defensive contributors. Certainly, Thomas has done his fair share in center field.

McCarthy is a solid-enough defender, but has showcased a much higher offensive ceiling. Though his bat was poor in 2025, he did have a .285/.349/.400 season just one year prior in 2024.

McCarthy, with his offensive potential, seems like the more valuable trade piece of the two outfielders, but that may also mean Arizona values him enough to hold onto him over Thomas.

Regardless, neither outfielder will bring back much of a haul, but McCarthy seems to have the edge, as his ability to hit at a high level paired with solid defense would be more appealing than Thomas' above-average defense and below-average bat.

