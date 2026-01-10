GM Mike Hazen Explains Why D-backs Traded Jake McCarthy

On Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced a trade, sending outfielder Jake McCarthy to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for right-handed starting pitcher Josh Grosz, Colorado's No. 20 prospect.

Related Content: D-backs Part with Speedy Outfielder in Surprise Trade with Rockies

Shortly following the announcement of said trade, D-backs GM Mike Hazen spoke with members of the media to discuss the trade. Hazen explained why Arizona made this move.

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen Explains Jake McCarthy Trade

Sep 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy (31) slaps hands with Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) after scoring a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Hazen cited roster construction first and foremost, but touched on the potential value of Grosz. McCarthy, who will be entering his sixth MLB season, is now out of minor league options.

"[It was] more construction of the 40-man roster right now with the out-of-options guys we have coming into camp, the amount of outfielders we have," Hazen said of the trade.

"We felt like this was a spot of getting value for Jake. Obviously, Jake's a good player and he's done a lot of really good things here. But we felt like getting in front of this heading into spring was something that we needed to tackle."

The 40-man roster now sits at 39, leaving a spot open for a potential major league acquisition if needed. Hazen also said part of the reasoning for the deal was the return itself.

"I think part of it was return for sure. ... The market in this area hasn't necessarily been overly active," Hazen said.

"I think you'll probably see more activity in this space as we move forward. But we felt like given the number of guys we had... I think it was probably as much about opportunity as anything else."

To see McCarthy leave Arizona is not exactly a shock. It's been known for some time that Arizona was considering dealing one of McCarthy or fellow outfielder Alek Thomas. As it turns out, McCarthy was the one called.

Meanwhile, Grosz, the 23-year-old righty, will not be a major league factor in his immediate arrival. He'll head to Double-A Amarillo to join the Sod Poodles. The D-backs need major league relief pitching more than anything else, but Hazen said he did not see that as a possibility for a deal of this type.

"I don't really feel like I was getting back a major league reliever, in this type of a deal. So I think assessing the opportunity that we had available to us, given what the entire offseason was presenting to us, I'm not sure that that type of return was going to happen," Hazen said.

"We are still in the process of trying to add to our pitching staff. Bullpen, starting, whether it's depth, whether it's jumping right into the rotation, is still the main area of focus. We're going to continue to look to address our position player club too. I think there's a couple of bats that we probably need to add in some form or fashion to complement the guys that we have," Hazen said.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News