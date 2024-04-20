Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Working Through Mechanical Issues with Hip, Leading to Hitting Slump
It's not often that anyone can say that Freddie Freeman is in a slump. However, the Dodgers first baseman is currently scuffling at the plate.
He still has an elite .378 OBP but has not hit the way he normally does. He has a .259 batting average and a .346 slug, both of which are well below his career average.
According to Cary Osborne of Dodgers Insider, Freddie feels that his mechanics at the plate are not where they need to be.
"Freeman said he’s trying to work through some mechanical issues with his hips that have limited his ability to get on a fastball and keep his bat in the hitting zone"
A notorious fastball hitter, Freeman has struggled against the heater this year. He has a .226 batting average against fastballs and a career-high 20.9% whiff rate.
Freeman is very particular about his mechanics and knows when his swing is off. However, if there's anyone that can break out of a slump its the career .301 hitter.
The Dodgers offense overall has been cold as of late particularly at the bottom of the order. Normally, they can sustain a few hitters not producing, but it's more magnified when Freeman is one of those hitters.