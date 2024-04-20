Dodgers Manager Gives Insight Into Multiple Injured Starters Progress
The Dodgers have entered 2024 without several key starting pitchers. Both Emmet Sheehan and Bobby Miller have been on the injured list with different arm injuries.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, on Saturday, provided an update on the team's young pitchers with Bill Plunkett of the O.C. Register.
"Roberts said Bobby Miller (shoulder) will start playing catch “sometime this weekend.” And Emmett Sheehan (forearm) will do the same at some point next week."
This is excellent news for Miller. Since he was already built up before his injury, he needs significantly less rehab time to get back to the mound.
It will still be a while before Sheehan can make his return. He's starting from scratch concerning his rehab process. He will need to build up the strength in his arm again, face hitters and have some rehab starts in the minor leagues before he returns to the rotation.
The Dodgers have a glut of pitchers, so they can sustain these injuries to Miller and Sheehan. Currently, they have Gavin Stone and Landon Knack on the active roster. They also have Michael Grov, who was initially a starter, in the bullpen.
They will also get Walker Buehler back soon. He will have another rehab start on Wednesday and then the team will evaluate whether or not he can pitch in the major leagues for the first time since 2022.