Dodgers Injured Pitcher Could Be Back Sooner Rather Than Later
The Los Angeles Dodgers could get back to their top relief pitcher as soon as this weekend. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen could be activated from the 15-day injured list during the weekend series against the Atlanta Braves.
Roberts told reporters, including Dodgers Nation's J.P. Hoornstra, that Blake Treinen could be activated this homestand.
Treinen's recovery is progressing steadily. He recently demonstrated his readiness by playing in consecutive games with the Triple-A Oklahoma on Wednesday and Thursday. Throughout two innings, he only conceded one hit and managed to strike out three batters, showing promising signs of his return to form.
The 35-year-old last pitched on March 9 against the Texas Rangers in an exhibition match. He suffered a rib injury off a hard comebacker to the mound. Since then, Treinen has been recovering from his injury, and the Dodgers could possibly get their best relief pitcher back in the bullpen.
His return is palpable as he has not pitched for the Boys in Blue in the regular season/postseason since 2022.
