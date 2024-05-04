Dave Roberts Gives Dodgers Rookie Andy Pages His Flowers
The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages has continued to make his mark on the team since getting called up from Triple-A. The 23-year-old Pages made his major league debut against the Washington Nationals back on April 16, recording a hit in his first at-bat. While his production slowed after that preliminary hit, he has since become one of the team's key players in the lineup.
Pages has at least one hit in each of the Dodgers' last eight games. He's slashing .333/.354/.567 and has hit 3.0 home runs and 11 RBIs. He already has more RBIs than Gavin Lux, James Outman, Miguel Rojas, Kiké Hernandez, and Chris Taylor, despite playing in at least seven fewer games and having less experience than each of them. He also holds a top-five batting average on the team and is just .001 behind Freddie Freeman.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts credited Pages not only for his performance, but for giving a boost to the bottom of the lineup.
“Andy’s a big part of (the bottom of the lineup doing well),” Roberts said, via SportsNet LA. “Certainly once he got called up, the bottom part of the order solidified and became more productive. I like to think that – you look at these 10 games, these nine games, and the production that the bottom half has given us, that that narrative should be silenced a little bit.”
The primary question for the Dodgers will be if they keep Pages on the major league team when Jason Heyward is healthy. While the Dodgers could opt to send Pages back down to the minor leagues, he might have already made too much of a case with his level of production already.
