Dodgers Lose All-Star Pitcher Who Elects Free Agency
Left-handed relief pitcher and former All-Star Drew Pomeranz has opted out of his deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pomeranz instead elected to become a free agent.
Dodgers insider from The Athletic Fabian Ardaya was among the first to report. He shared via X.
The 35-year-old signed a minor league deal with the Boys in Blue in late March. He made five appearances with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Baseball club but struggled tremendously with a 10.80 ERA with seven strikeouts across five innings.
It's been a long road for the former All-Star after 2021. Injuries have plagued him, and that's putting it nicely. Before his injuries, Pomeranz was one of the best relievers in the league, especially with the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres. With the Padres, he was spectacular. In his first two years, he made 47 appearances with a 1.62 ERA and walked only 11.4% of batters while striking them out 33.7% of the time.
However, a flexor tendon surgery in August 2021 has changed his career from how we know it, and he has yet to pitch in a big league game since. He was a part of the San Diego organization for the rest of his contract and became a free agent this past offseason.
Pomeranz will look for another team and get another crack at returning to a big league mound. Pomeranz is 35 years old and has been in the league since 2011.
