Dodgers Players React to Shohei Ohtani's 'Absurd' Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers, dare I say, are on a streak.
The Boys in Blue have won two games in a row entering Wednesday's game in Washington, D.C., including an excellent road victory over the Nationals on Tuesday. The Dodgers escaped with a 4-1 victory, and one of their runs included possibly the hardest-hit ball in Dodgers history: a home run by superstar Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani's sixth home run of the season was the loudest and most visually pleasing by a Dodger this year. The 29-year-old bombed a 450-foot home run to right field, which came off his bat at 118.7 mph, according to Statcast.
It was the hardest hit of 2024. Behold:
One minute, it was here; in a matter of seconds, the ball was in the second row of the bleachers.
Everyone on social media was amazed by the hit. Ohtani's teammates and coach are no exception. After the game, multiple Dodgers like James Outman, Max Muncy, and manager Dave Roberts marveled at Ohtani's one-of-a-kind homer.
"It looked like a cruise missile," James Outman said. "That was absurd. That was just absurd."
"The farthest top-spin ball I've ever seen in my life. To hit a ball in the upper deck with top spin is pretty impressive," Muncy said. "If he hit that with backspin it's out of the stadium, for sure."
"It's kind of like (Giancarlo) Stanton or (Aaron) Judge. There's a few guys that can hit a ball like that," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "It was a top-spin liner that reached the second deck. There's not too many guys that can do that. It's lightning in that bat."
Although the Dodgers haven't had a strong start to the season, you can't say the same for Ohtani. Through the first 25 games of the year, Ohtani ranks first in average (.364), first in hits (36), first in doubles (11), third in on-base percentage (.430), first in slugging (.677), and first in OPS (1.107).
The three-time All-Star also has 20 runs, 18 extra-base hits, and five stolen bases. The last player to reach those numbers through the first 25 games was Barry Bonds with the San Francisco Giants in 1993.
Ohtani is truly one of one, and we can't wait to see how else he amazes us in his Dodgers career.