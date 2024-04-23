Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals What's Surprised Him Most About Shohei Ohtani
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to a record-breaking $700 million contract in free agency, they knew they were bringing in a one of a kind talent and player. As a two-time American League MVP and dynamic pitcher and hitter, Ohtani is considered one of the best in the game.
The Dodgers knew what they were getting in Ohtani when they inked the deal, but have still learned plenty about him since he joined the team. One of those things is how much Ohtani wants to learn and win, which Dodgers manager Dave Roberts elaborated on in a recent interview MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.
"The thing that has surprised me the most is his openness and willingness to get better," Roberts said. "He is completely open to getting better in any way, shape or form. His team approach to winning, he’s more than willing to hit a grounder to drive to in a run, or try to hit a foul ball to drive in a run. He plays to win, and not that I’m surprised by it, but it’s just refreshing when you get a superstar that his only goal is a win.”
This work ethic and drive has left a lasting impression on not just Roberts, but many of Ohtani's Dodger teammates since he joined the team. His drive also continues to pay off for Ohtani and the Dodgers. With his latest home run in the Dodgers 10-0 win over the New York Mets, Ohtani broke the record for most home runs hit by a Japanese-born player with 176.
This is just another one of the feats and accolades Ohtani has achieved in his career thanks to his mindset, along with leading the AL in home runs last year, becoming a three-time MLB All-Star, making the All-MLB first-team four times, and winning the Hank Aaron Award as the league's best hitter last year. As long as he continues working and playing this way, he'll most likely keep piling up these accolades.