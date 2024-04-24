Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy Have Simple Responses to Dodgers' Struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won back-to-back games (finally), but the rest of the last week was rough for the team. The Dodgers went 3-6 overall in their last home-stand, and 2-4 during last week's games at Dodger Stadium. It was a surprising slump with a team with high expectations this season, and one that showed the team has areas in need of significant improvement.
The Dodgers saw their lineup's consistency drop during this span, with the lowlight being a 2-0 shutout loss to the Washington Nationals . Several of the team's top hitters like Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernández, and Mookie Betts went consecutive games without a hit.
Dodgers infielders Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy kept it simple when explaining what the Dodgers need to do to get out of this slump.
“If we just play better baseball, we’re going to win,” Freeman said to Jack Harris of the LA Times. “Our team is way too good. I think we all know that. And I think we’re going to be just fine soon.”
“We’ve just got to pull through,” Muncy said to Harris. “It’s just one of those things where you’ve got to weather the storm, grind through it.”
The Dodgers thankfully ended their last home stretch with a 10-0 win, and opened their new series with a 4-1 win over Washington. If they can continue building off those performances, they'll be in a much better position to turn the page. That 10-0 win was much more emblematic of what the Dodgers expect from their lineup, with two players hitting home runs, seven players getting a run, and six others notching a hit.