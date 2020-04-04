Andrew Friedman's Dodgers Trades - The Complete List
Howard Cole
Ooh, we're gonna have fun with this one, aren't we Dodgers fans? Andrew Friedman's Dodgers trades - all of them - in one place, posted this morning by the always clutch MLBTR.
It was October 14, 2013. Days after Don Mattingly's Dodgers had fallen to the Cardinals in the National League Division Series - with a rather big assist from Joe Kelly - and change was in order. Out with the old general manager, Ned Colletti, and in came Andrew Friedman, the 37-year-old baseball man, lured from the Tampa Bay Rays with a brand spanking new five-year $35 million contract.
Six division titles and two pennants later, an organization completely transformed and about to field what looked to be the finest of Friedman's seven clubs in Los Angeles. He'd called the his new man, Mookie Betts, "the best player I have ever traded for and probably ... [and] the best player I ever will trade for." Then COVID-19 and the best laid plans of mice and men.
With plenty of time to digest the POBO's accomplishments, grade the deals one by one or as a whole. Whatever you like. Remember, this is trades only; not free agent of any or an other kind of transaction. But please feel free to mention anything you like in the comments section below. Everything counts.
Here it is, the complete list on L.A. trades from October 14, 2013 to the present, cut and pasted from MLBTR, links included:
2014-15 Offseason
- Acquired RHP Joel Peralta and LHP Adam Liberatore from Rays for RHPs Jose Dominguez and Greg Harris
- Acquired RHP Mike Bolsinger from Diamondbacks for cash considerations
- Acquired RHP Juan Nicasio from Rockies for OF Noel Cuevas
- Acquired OF Chris Heisey from Reds for RHP Matt Magill
- Acquired C Yasmani Grandal and RHPs Joe Wieland and Zach Eflin from Padres for OF Matt Kemp and C Tim Federowicz
- Acquired LHP Andrew Heaney, INF Enrique Hernandez, C Austin Barnes and RHP Chris Hatcher from Marlins for INFs Dee Gordon and Miguel Rojas and RHP Dan Haren
- Acquired SS Jimmy Rollins and cash considerations from Phillies for RHP Zach Eflin and LHP Tom Windle
2015 Season
- Acquired RHP Ryan Webb, C Brian Ward and a 2015 Competitive Balance (Round B) draft pick from Orioles for RHP Ben Rowen and C Chris O’Brien
- Acquired INF Alberto Callaspo, RHP Juan Jaime, and LHPs Ian Thomas and Eric Stults from Braves for INF Juan Uribe and RHP Chris Withrow
- Acquired OF Jordan Paroubeck and RHP Caleb Dirks from Braves for international bonus slot worth $249K
- Acquired LHP Grant Dayton from Marlins for LHP Chris Reed
- Acquired LHPs Alex Wood and Luis Avilan, INF Jose Peraza, RHPs Mat Latos, Jim Johnson and Bronson Arroyo, and 1B Michael Morse for OF Hector Olivera, LHP Paco Rodriguez and RHPs Jeff Brigham, Victor Araujo, Kevin Guzman and Zachary Bird in three-team trade
2015-16 Offseason
- Acquired RHP Frankie Montas, INF Micah Johnson and OF Trayce Thompson for INFs Jose Peraza and Brandon Dixon and OF Scott Schebler in three-team trade
2016 Season
- Acquired INF/OF Chris Taylor from Mariners for RHP Zach Lee
- Acquired RHPs Bud Norris and Alec Grosser, OF Dian Toscano and cash considerations from Braves for RHP Caleb Dirks and LHP Phil Pfeifer
- Acquired LHP Rich Hill and OF Josh Reddick from Athletics for RHPs Frankie Montas, Jharel Cotton and Grant Holmes
- Acquired RHP Josh Fields from Astros for 1B/OF Yordan Alvarez
- Acquired C Carlos Ruiz from Phillies for C A.J. Ellis and RHP Tommy Bergjans
2016-17 Offseason
- Acquired 1B Darin Ruf and 2B/OF Darnell Sweeney from Phillies for INF/OF Howie Kendrick
- Acquired 2B Logan Forsythe from Rays for RHP Jose De Leon
2017 Season
- Acquired LHP Tony Cingrani from Reds for OF Scott Van Slyke and C Hendrik Clementina
- Acquired RHP Yu Darvish from Rangers for 2B/OF Willie Calhoun, INF Brendon Davis and RHP A.J. Alexy
- Acquired LHP Tony Watson from Pirates for INF Oneil Cruz and RHP Angel German
- Acquired OF Curtis Granderson from Mets for RHP Jacob Rhame and cash considerations
- Acquired INF/OF Connor Joe from Braves for $500K in international money
2017-18 Offseason
- Acquired OF Matt Kemp from Braves for 1B Adrian Gonzalez, LHP Scott Kazmir, RHP Brandon McCarthy and INF Charlie Culberson
- Acquired LHP Scott Alexander and INF Jake Peter for LHP Luis Avilan, RHP Trevor Oaks and INF Erick Mejia in three-team trade
2018 Season
- Acquired LHP Logan Salow from Athletics for RHP Wilmer Font
- Acquired RHPs Dylan Floro and Zach Neal and international bonus pool space from Reds for RHPs Aneurys Zabala and James Marinan
- Acquired INF Manny Machado from Orioles for OF Yusniel Diaz, RHPs Dean Kremer and Zach Pop, and INFs Breyvic Valera and Rylan Bannon
- Acquired 2B Brian Dozier from Twins for 2B Logan Forsythe, OF Luke Raley and LHP Devin Smeltzer
- Acquired RHP John Axford from Blue Jays for RHP Corey Copping
- Acquired RHP Ryan Madson from Nationals for RHP Andrew Istler
- Acquired 1B/3B David Freese from Pirates for INF Jesus Valdez
2018-19 Offseason
- Acquired RHPs Homer Bailey and Josiah Gray and INF Jeter Downs from Reds for OFs Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, LHP Alex Wood, C/INF Kyle Farmer and cash
- Acquired C Russell Martin and cash from Blue Jays for SS Ronny Brito and RHP Andrew Sopko
2019 Season
- Acquired RHP Casey Sadler from Rays for RHP Nathan Witt
- Acquired 1B Tyler White from Astros for RHP Andre Scrubb
- Acquired LHP Adam Kolarek from Rays for OF Niko Hulsizer
- Acquired INF Jedd Gyorko from Cardinals for LHP Tony Cingrani and RHP Jeffry Abreu
- Acquired C Jose Lobaton from Mariners for cash considerations
2019-20 Offseason
- Acquired INF Clayton Daniel from Cubs for RHP Casey Sadler
- Acquired RHP Brusdar Graterol, OF Luke Raley and the 67th pick in the draft from Twins for RHP Kenta Maeda, $10MM and C Jair Camargo
- Acquired OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price and half of Price’s $96MM guarantee from Red Sox for OF Alex Verdugo, INF Jeter Downs and C Connor Wong
- Acquired LHP Tyler Gilbert from Phillies for OF Kyle Garlick
Best: Betts, David Price and Brusdar Graterol to L.A., Kenta Maeda to Minnesota and Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong to Boston.
Biggest steal: Chris Taylor for poor Zach Lee.
Most unfortunate: Josh Fields for Yordan Alvarez.
OK, everyone. Now it's your turn. Lemme know what you think.
And remember, glove conquers all.
Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.