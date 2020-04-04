InsideTheDodgers
Andrew Friedman's Dodgers Trades - The Complete List

Howard Cole

Ooh, we're gonna have fun with this one, aren't we Dodgers fans? Andrew Friedman's Dodgers trades - all of them - in one place, posted this morning by the always clutch MLBTR.

It was October 14, 2013. Days after Don Mattingly's Dodgers had fallen to the Cardinals in the National League Division Series - with a rather big assist from Joe Kelly - and change was in order. Out with the old general manager, Ned Colletti, and in came Andrew Friedman, the 37-year-old baseball man, lured from the Tampa Bay Rays with a brand spanking new five-year $35 million contract.

Six division titles and two pennants later, an organization completely transformed and about to field what looked to be the finest of Friedman's seven clubs in Los Angeles. He'd called the his new man, Mookie Betts, "the best player I have ever traded for and probably ... [and] the best player I ever will trade for." Then COVID-19 and the best laid plans of mice and men.

With plenty of time to digest the POBO's accomplishments, grade the deals one by one or as a whole. Whatever you like. Remember, this is trades only; not free agent of any or an other kind of transaction. But please feel free to mention anything you like in the comments section below. Everything counts.

Here it is, the complete list on L.A. trades from October 14, 2013 to the present, cut and pasted from MLBTR, links included:

2014-15 Offseason

2015 Season

2015-16 Offseason

2016 Season

2016-17 Offseason

2017 Season

2017-18 Offseason

2018 Season

2018-19 Offseason

2019 Season

2019-20 Offseason

Best: Betts, David Price and Brusdar Graterol to L.A., Kenta Maeda to Minnesota and Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong to Boston.

Biggest steal: Chris Taylor for poor Zach Lee.

Most unfortunate: Josh Fields for Yordan Alvarez.

OK, everyone. Now it's your turn. Lemme know what you think.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

