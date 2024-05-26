Dave Roberts Praises Shohei Ohtani for 'Game-Changing Stuff' for Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has taken L.A. by storm. Ohtani has been everything and more for the Dodgers, and his impact has been evident. Not only do the numbers tell you so, but so does his play.
His impact can't be praised enough, not even by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Roberts spoke on Ohtani's all-around ability and how he's done some 'game-changing stuff' for his team.
"Shohei's playing amazing baseball. He really is," Roberts said. "He's taking really good at-bats. He's taking walks when needed and he's stealing bases to try to create some type of energy or some type of optimism for us. With the bat, with his legs, it's really game-changing stuff."
The numbers speak for themselves. The Dodgers superstar DH is slashing .338/.406/.628 with a 1.034 OPS, 13 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 70 hits in 207 at-bats and 52 games. He's making the most out of his offense since he won't return to the right until 2025.
Ohtani is using all his offensive prowess to help his team, including on the base paths. Ohtani already has 13 stolen bases, only seven more to tie his 20 from 2023 and halfway to his career-high 26, which he set in 2021.
The two-time American League MVP's 'game-changing stuff' also applies to his prowess in the batter's box. Ohtani ranks in the 100th percentile in xwOBA, xBA, and xSLG. His average exit velocity, barrel percentage, and hard-hit percentage rank in the 99th percentile, and Ohtani's bat speed and LA Sweet-Spot percentage are in the 91th percentile.
The Japanese superstar is truly one-of-one, and Roberts has a front-row seat to his incredible talent.