Dodgers and Padres Dominant Pitching Created Some History
Friday night at Petco Park between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres defined the term “pitcher’s duel.” Both pitchers went deep into the game and gave their teams a chance to win.
“You know, some days as a position player, you don’t want to give any credit to any pitchers, but today you kind of have to,” the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman told media members after the game including Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Just a well-pitched ball game on both sides.”
Los Angeles starter Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 in seven innings. San Diego starter Michael King struck out 11 over seven scoreless innings.
According to Acee, it was the first game since at least 1893 — since they started pitching from 60 feet, six inches — that both starting pitchers in a game went at least seven innings, struck out at least 10 batters, and did not allow more than two hits.
The difference between the two starters was Luis Campusano who homered for the only hit allowed by Glasnow. The Padres catcher also doubled off reliever Michael Grove in the 10th and was pinch run for by Tyler Wade who came around to score the game-winner on a single by Luis Arraez.
Eight Dodgers struck out in the first three innings and King limited one of the nation’s best offenses to two hits and three walks. Shohei Ohtani and Freeman had the hits for the Dodgers.
Los Angeles struggled to hit the ball out of the infield against King. In between Mookie Betts’ fly ball out to shallow right field to start the game and Teoscar Hernandez’s fly ball out to center field to begin the seventh inning, the only other balls to reach the outfield against King were the two hits by Ohtani and Freeman.
“He shoved,” Glasnow said of King. “He did a great job.”
