Former Dodgers Top Prospect Traded For Second Time This Season
The San Francisco Giants dealt former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and top prospect Mitch White to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday for cash considerations, the club announced.
This marks the second time White has been dealt in the past 20 days. He was 1-0 with a 7.63 ERA in seven combined relief appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays and Giants. He made three appearances with the Giants after being acquired from Toronto on April 20. He allowed eight hits, five walks and seven runs in 5.1 innings.
The San Jose native spent parts of three seasons with the Dodgers, making his debut in Aug. 2020 against the Texas Rangers. He made 14 starts for the Dodgers and appeared in 38 total games. He left Los Angeles with a record of 3-5 and a 3.58 ERA across 105.2 innings.
However, his luck turned for the worse when he began playing for Toronto, holding a 7.26 ERA in parts of three seasons. He was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on April 16. He is out of options, which is why he has been designated for assignment twice already this year.
White was a second-round pick of the Dodgers at No. 65 overall out of Santa Clara in the 2016 draft.