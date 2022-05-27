Skip to main content
Dodgers: Five LA Players Named to MLB Most Hated Players List

Haters gonna hate.

When a franchise has a sustained run of success, there's going to be hordes of fans who find some of that team's key players loathsome. Which is why it wasn't all the surprising to see four Dodgers players land on a MLB "most hated" player list compiled by Betonline.ag.

The list was compiled based off of negative Twitter comments about a given player since Opening Day. Safe to say, there's scores of baseball fans that are sick and tired of seeing the Dodgers play deep into the playoffs.

Trevor Bauer (No. 6)

Trevor Bauer

One of the most polarizing athletes in American sports made it into the top 10. Bauer is currently appealing a 324-game for violating the league's domestic violence policy. 

Freddie Freeman (No. 17)

USATSI_18345620_168396005_lowres

Safe to say, the fine folks in Georgia know how to use Twitter. The Braves faithful vociferously communicated this discontent with Freeman leaving the team that drafted him for the west coast. 

Mookie Betts (No. 21)

August 17, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Seriously? Mookie Betts? The guy that traded an autographed bat to a Reds fan in exchange for the ball that was Reds TJ Freidl's first career major league hit? The guy that is actively trying to locate the fan that dropped one of his two home runs on Tuesday against the Nationals to give him "something special"?

Twitter is a rough place indeed.

Max Muncy (No. 25)

Sep 22, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps it's his ability to coax opposing pitchers into walks, but apparently, baseball fans really don't enjoy Muncy's brand of baseball. I guess fans don't enjoy a good rags-to-riches story.

Justin Turner (No. 26)

Aug 28, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts after suffering an injury sliding in to second base in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Just like in the batting order on some days, Turner is right behind Muncy in the "most hated" rankings. One would guess Cubs fans and Giants fans collaborated on some Tweets to smear the Red Dream. 

