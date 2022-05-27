Dodgers: Five LA Players Named to MLB Most Hated Players List

When a franchise has a sustained run of success, there's going to be hordes of fans who find some of that team's key players loathsome. Which is why it wasn't all the surprising to see four Dodgers players land on a MLB "most hated" player list compiled by Betonline.ag.

The list was compiled based off of negative Twitter comments about a given player since Opening Day. Safe to say, there's scores of baseball fans that are sick and tired of seeing the Dodgers play deep into the playoffs.