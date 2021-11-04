Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Joe Kelly

    Dodgers: Joe Kelly's Wife Refutes Reports Over Joe's Health

    reports of his demise have been (apparently) greatly exaggerated.
    Joe Kelly walked off the mound in game 5 of the NLCS, and Dodger fans felt he was being removed as a tactic, having looked unsharp against the Atlanta Braves. Later, the questions loomed. How hurt was he? Could that be the last time Dodger fans saw him in a blue uniform?

    Then on October 30th, the LA Times reported this.

    His status is complicated by the significant biceps strain he suffered in Game 5 of the NLCS. He won’t be ready for the start of next season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

    Unfortunately, the LA Times updated that piece to remove that particular line. By then, that piece of information made its rounds around the internet, including most fan sites, beat reporters, and social media pundits. You can read an example of a published piece here. Social media wise, here were two.

    Ashley Kelley, Joe Kelly's wife, decided it was time to refute the report. 

    Here is the quote/caption from Kelly's wife.

    "Word on the Fake News Street is that Zad [she calls Joe “Zaddy”] won’t be ready for the start of the next season? Would anyone like to step into the box maybe next week to test that theory?"

    Players' wives taking to social media to clap back at reporters is the most 2021 thing ever. 

    The Dodgers have a team option for Joe Kelly and the 2022 season. The Dodgers are reportedly going to decline the $12 million option, possibly looking for a new deal. There's also a $4 million buyout on the team option.

    This season is looking to be absolutely chaotic for the Dodgers and their fans. Take everything with a grain of salt.

    Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the home opener at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
