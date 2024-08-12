Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez Has a Secret Weapon Behind His Hot Bat
The Los Angeles Dodgers were down 5-4 heading into the bottom of the 10th inning on Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium until third baseman Kiké Hernandez roped a run-scoring double off Pirates closer David Bednar to tie the game 5-5.
Over the last month, there has been something different about Hernandez. It was on display again against the Pirates as the Dodgers swept the series with a 6-5 victory.
He has transformed at the plate — and the veteran has himself credited the transformation to a new pair of glasses.
Hernandez began wearing glasses during the team's last series before the All-Star break because he was diagnosed with astigmatism in his right eye.
Hernandez spoke to reporters about his diagnosis for the first time Sunday after the Dodgers' extra-inning victory. He said the discovery originated from a conversation with veteran MLB catcher Martín Maldonado earlier this season.
“He told me that him and a couple of his teammates needed glasses, and they didn’t really know through the spring training test,” Hernandez said, as relayed by Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
“They went through a more thorough test [to learn they needed glasses],” Hernandez said, referring back to his discussion with Maldonado. “So I was like, ‘All right, I’m gonna try it out.’”
The diagnosis was a shock because Hernandez had never worn glasses in a game before. After hitting a home run on July 13, he realized that he was seeing the ball better.
How much better?
Hernández batted just .191 with 45 strikeouts and 15 run batted in in the first half of this season. In the past 20 games alone, he is hitting .278 with just 18 strikeouts and 11 RBIs.
The 32-year-old collected his fourth three-hit game of the season on Sunday. Three of those four performances have come with the glasses.
“It’s funny because he wasn’t seeing spin, and we were trying to figure out what it was,” manager Dave Roberts said. “So once he put the glasses on, he’s seeing it a lot better, and it actually coincides with him, in my opinion, swinging the bat better, controlling the strike zone and making better swing decisions.”
Hernandez has also made other adjustments at the plate in recent weeks, like shortening up his swing. Playing every day has also helped.
Ultimately, it comes down to seeing the ball better.
“I guess I needed them,” he said with a matter-of-fact grin. “It’s working. So I’ll take it.”