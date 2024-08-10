Dodgers' Dave Roberts Speaks Candidly on Close NL West Race
The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a massive win on Friday night over the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 9-5. Not only did Los Angeles start the three-game series off on a strong note but they were able to keep pace in the National League West division dogfight.
With the win, Los Angeles was able to maintain its 2.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres and a 3.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Just a few weeks ago, the NL West race seemed almost over but some consistent struggles for the Dodgers have opened the door for others to sneak back into the fight.
The Dodgers have dealt with a ton of injuries this season, leading to the struggling play in recent months. However, the team isn't making any excuses and is looking forward to the challenge ahead of them.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opened up about the tight contest in the division. He spoke candidly about it all, saying that the team is very aware of everything.
“We’re very aware of it,” Roberts said of the tightening division race. “I’d be lying if I said that no one’s watching the scoreboard and appreciating how good the rest of the teams in our division are playing, so that just puts the onus on us to play good baseball. We have to take care of business and win baseball games.”
Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty made his debut at Dodger Stadium and his second start as a member of the team. While he did allow four runs, Flaherty was happy to help get the win for Los Angeles and enjoyed the fanbase.
“Yeah, it wasn’t my best start, but it was my first one here, and … I don’t know if I was expecting it, but it was special,” Flaherty said of the ovation. “I enjoyed every second of it. This fan base is as dedicated and as loyal as they come. It’s a lot of fun.”
Flaherty has been an injection of hope for the starting rotation thus far. He will be a key piece in determining if the Dodgers can ultimately win the division.
The Dodgers continue the series with the Pirates and at this point, they need every win that they can muster. Both the Padres and Diamondbacks have been playing great of late so Los Angeles needs to be careful, otherwise, they will be headed for the wild-card race.