Dodgers: LA Agrees to Terms with Two Top-50 International Prospects

Even with the MLB lockout still in effect, the Dodgers are making every effort to improve this offseason. On Saturday, reports surfaced that the Dodgers had agreed to terms with at two international prospects. Accimia Morales, a right-handed pitcher, and position player Samuel Muñoz. Both are ranked among the top 50 international prospects.

MLB.com prospects insider Jesse Sanchez, as well as Ben Badler with Baseball America, reported the signings.

Samuel Muñoz

Muñoz is rated as the 7th best overall international prospect. MLB Pipeline describes him as a right-handed swinging outfielder, but also makes reference to him as a left-handed hitting infielder. He may well be a switch hitter. According to reports, he has a "good power" in addition to a promising plate approach.

[Munoz] already shows an above-average ability to barrel up the baseball to all fields and the thought is that ability will translate into homers as he fills out his large and developing frame. - Sanchez

MLB Pipeline scouting grades:

Hit: 55

Power: 55

Run: 55

Arm: 50

Field: 50

Overall: 55

Accimia Morales

Accimia Morales can be confirmed as a right-handed pitcher. The 37th overall international prospect grades out well on the 20-80 scale. MLB Pipeline gives him a 55 fastball, 55 changeup, 50 slider, and a 50 overall.

His fastball has been clocked at 93 mph, he throws a hard slider with a sharp break and throws a changeup with lots of movement. His ability to mix up his repertoire while still pounding the strike zone stands out for a prospect his age. He projects to be a mid-rotation starter in the big leagues one day. - MLB Pipeline

The Dodgers have an international signing pool budget just above $4.6 million for this year's signing period.

Sanchez believes that the Dodgers are also expected to sign right-handed pitcher Luciano Romero and in addition to a few other international players.