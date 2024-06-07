Dodgers Linked to Standout Utility Player From Major NL Rival as Trade Target
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly looking to add some depth and versatility at the trade deadline. The help could come from a National League rival.
St. Louis Cardinals utility man Tommy Edman could interest the Dodgers if they turn into sellers, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Edman has played every position except first base, pitcher, and catcher but Heyman says the Dodgers would look to have him play shortstop if a deal happens.
After winning a Gold Glove at second base in 2021, Edman showed off his versatility by splitting time at second, shortstop and center field, where he was a Gold Glove finalist at the utility spot the past two seasons.
The downside to acquiring Edman: he has yet to play this season. His recovery from offseason wrist surgery has taken far too long. He was expected to return in late May, but was just cleared to take batting practice from both sides.
While Edman has been frustrated not being able to contribute on the field, he has found a silver lining in his lengthy recovery. His son Eli is nearly seven months old.
“Family, for sure, is a priority,” Edman told John Denton of MLB.com before a recent Cardinals game. “Getting to hang out with my son and see him grow these first six months has been special. It's been fun seeing him respond to me and recognize me. You can see him learning more and more and how his brain is developing crazy amounts every day. So that's been cool.”
Edman hopes to be back playing at some point this season but for now, he continues to train and strengthen his wrist.