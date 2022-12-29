Dodgers Make All-Star Signing Official, Cut RHP from 40 Man Roster

The Dodgers continue to remain persistent on signing low-risk contracts with outfielder and designated hitter J.D. Martinez being the latest to officially sign with the team. Martinez is coming off back-to-back All-Star appearances and is ready to make an immediate impact for the team.

The Dodgers needed some help in the outfield, but a short term one-year $10 million deal allows Martinez to also excel as a designated hitter role for the Dodgers. The team has lost much of their scoring from the previous season so any way Martinez can bring an extra edge to the roster is welcomed.

Last season, Martinez finished with a .274 batting average to go along with his 16 home runs, 62 RBI's and 43 doubles.

To make room to officially sign Martinez, the Dodgers designated Jake Reed for assignment. Reed was set to make his third stint on the Dodgers having been with the team in 2021 and 2022.

Last season, Reed appeared in five games with the Dodgers where he pitched 4.2 innings and recorded a 1.93 ERA. While there's a chance the Dodgers will bring back Reed during the regular season, especially considering the lack of pitching depth currently on the roster.

For now, the Dodgers will roll with what they have as they officially ink Martinez into a deal and hope for a third consecutive All-Star appearance. The Dodgers are saving their money to go all-in potentially next off-season and appear to be heading in the right direction of signing low risk players.