Dodgers News: LA Heads into Game 3 with Restrictions Expected for Tony Gonsolin

In what was a disappointing outing for Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers, the series just got a lot more interesting tied at one apiece. The Dodgers pitching carousel once again takes another turn as it was announced that Tony Gonsolin will draw the start for game three.

When healthy, Gonsolin was one of the best pitchers in the MLB finishing the season with a 2.14 ERA and a tied for fifth best in the league with a 16-1 record despite missing 40 games.

Gonsolin managed to come in for one game before the end of the regular season but went just two innings and gave up three hits with one earned run and three strikeouts. Gonsolin will now appear in just his second game since coming back from injury, but Dave Roberts reiterated to the media that there will be some restrictions with Gonsolin.

"I think with us, certainly there's going to be some restrictions on Tony. I don't know what they are right now. I know that he's built up, upwards to 75 pitches. We'll see how it goes with his stuff and effectiveness."

Roberts and the coaching staff seem confident enough to go with Gonsolin in such an important game. This of course opens up the door for some trickery in the bullpen rotation.

The unorthodox coaching became apparent when Craig Kimbrel wasn't announced for the postseason roster, but Roberts will need to dive into his bag of tricks now more than ever.

"I think for us, it sort of depends where Tony comes out, what's the score and all that stuff. There's not necessarily a person or persons that has to take bulk. I just think I'm going to make the decisions, whatever gives us the best chance to win and to prevent runs."

A healthy Gonsolin is a great pitcher, but the eyes now fall on Roberts as the Dodgers enter territory they haven't been used to facing all season long. A possible series loss and NLDS exit.