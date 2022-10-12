Dodgers Roster News: Dave Roberts Had a 'Tough Conversation' with Craig Kimbrel

When the Dodgers released their roster for the National League Division Series on Tuesday morning, there were no huge surprises. There was, however, one omission that made waves even though the writing had been on the wall: former closer Craig Kimbrel was left off in favor of Dustin May.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts talked to the media on Tuesday about the process of telling the active leader in career saves that there's not a spot for him on the NLDS roster.

"Yeah. It was a tough conversation. It's a person, a player I have so much respect for. It hasn't been a consistent year for him. He accepted the role of getting out of the closer's role as a professional and was hoping and looking forward to an opportunity here in the DS. "We just have other guys that we felt had been more consistent and that match up with these guys better. Not to say that it can't change. My expectation, our expectation, is that Craig will be ready. "But we wouldn't be here without him. I can't say enough about the character of Craig Kimbrel because, as a potential Hall of Famer, that's not an easy conversation. He was very disappointed, as he should."

Roberts' statement that "we wouldn't be here without him" seems weird at first glance, because Kimbrel was clearly one of the worst pitchers in L.A.'s bullpen for most of the year. But Kimbrel was healthy all year and was able to pitch in 63 games, which has value. And for that matter, they won 49 of those 63 games. So yes, there's a lot of managerial hyperbole going on there, but Kimbrel did fill an important role this season, even if it wasn't the role they were hoping he'd fill.

As Roberts said, there might come a time when the team needs Kimbrel over the next four weeks. Almost every member of L.A.'s NLDS bullpen has spent time on the injured list this year, so injuries could happen any time. Hopefully, Craig will put in the work to stay ready, and he might just get his chance yet.