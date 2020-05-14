InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Victor Gonzalez

Jake Reiner

Name: Victor Aaron Gonzalez

Vitals: Pitcher. 6' 0", 180, age 24, bats left, throws left. From Tuxpan, Mexico.

How acquired: Signed as an amateur free agent in 2012 out of Mexico.

Highest level of play: 2019 Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Spring Training 2020 stats: 2 GS, 3 IP, 3 Ks, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER, 1.00 WHIP (0-1, 3.00 ERA).

Potential date for major league debut: 2020/2021.

Baseball America scouting report (subscription required): “[Victor] Gonzalez failed to advance past low Class A in four seasons before Tommy John surgery wiped out his entire 2017 season and most of 2018. He returned a different pitcher post-surgery and vaulted three levels up to Triple-A in 2019…He now boasts a power fastball from the left side that sits 94-96 mph and reaches 98 in relief, and it plays up further with a hint of deception that allows the ball to get on hitters quicker than they expect...Gonzalez throws everything for strikes with average control and...[h]is ability to get both lefties and righties out makes him a bullpen option in 2020.”

Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.

Comment: Both Julio Urias and Victor Gonzalez are left-handed pitchers from Mexico signed by the Dodgers in 2012. The difference between the two is that Urias was (and is) the shinier object and more highly-touted player. But in my opinion, Gonzalez may have a more defined role in the big leagues. As it stands now, Gonzalez is the Dodgers 30th ranked prospect and the organization’s second-ranked lefty pitching prospect, behind Robinson Ortiz.

In a year of rapid ascension Gonzalez started the 2019 campaign as a Rancho Cucamonga Quake (High-A), advanced to become a Tulsa Driller (Double-A) and finished the season as an Oklahoma City Dodger (Triple-A). All told, he went 5-2 with a 2.31 ERA, over 89 ⅔ innings, 93 Ks, 32 BBs and a 1.260 WHIP in 38 games. He started 13 of those games, but was more impressive in relief. In 25 appearances out of the bullpen, Gonzalez managed a 3-0 record, with a 1.80 ERA, 38 Ks, 9 BBs (4:1 K/BB ratio) and two saves, with a .189/.245/.315 opponents’ batting line. As a starter, opponents slashed .269/.343./.340.

Gonzalez is a remarkable comeback story, with the stats proving that he actually became a better pitcher following his 2017 Tommy John surgery. He pitched in 2018 but only appeared in 10 games, but as we’ve discussed, 2019 is where he really took off. He is a member of the Dodgers’ 40-man roster, and I believe he could debut in the bullpen for the big club this year, assuming there is a season.

Jake Reiner is a native-Angeleno and is currently a sports and news reporter for KCBS/KCAL, Channels 2&9, where he has covered the Dodgers, Lakers, Chargers, and most recently traveled with the Rams for the entire season as the beat reporter for KCBS. Follow him on Twitter. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Does it Say About the State of Baseball Labor Relations When Scott Boras Looks Like the Good Guy?

I can't believe I'm going to say this, but Scott Boras is spot on. He's beyond spot on. He's 100 percent right and the league is completely off base.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Dodgers: Revisiting the 1985 Bill Madlock Trade

Decide for yourself in the Dodgers won the trade, but remember that while Madlock did the heavy lifting in his career (four batting titles, over 2000 hits and a .305/.365/.442 mark) before being traded to Los Angeles, the Dodgers would not have won the division without him in 1985.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Special Guests Billie Jean King, Ken Jeong Join Dodgers and More than 15,000 Fans on Latest Zoom Party

The Dodgers’ Zoom Party was hosted by team broadcasters Joe Davis and Alanna Rizzo, and featured current players Walker Buehler, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Matt Beaty and Gavin Lux.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Josiah Gray

All told in the first year of his Dodgers career, Gray went 11-2, with a 2.28 ERA, a 0.992 WHIP, with 147 Ks in 130 frames. So it's safe to say that the young right-hander from New Rochelle, New York made an impression quickly in Los Angeles, California. And at Great Lakes, Michigan, at Rancho Cucamonga, California, and at Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Howard Cole

Is Next Year's WBC Already a Casualty of This Year's Pandemic?

To experience the World Baseball Classic is to love the World Baseball Classic. Just not necessarily anytime soon. The next WBC, originally scheduled for spring of 2021, is on the verge of being cancelled.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Bunting for Dummies

Advancing a runner via the sac bunt is not a "success;" it's an "execution." And I am reminded of the late great coach John McKay, who when asked in 1976 about his 0-14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' execution, said, "I'm in favor of it."

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Alex Verdugo is Healthy, Silly Second Guessing of Dodgers' Mookie Betts Trade to Recommence Imminently

Former-Dodger Alex Verdugo says he's at healthy. Now watch the vultures circle around the Dodgers for having the audacity to trade for Mookie Betts. Ignorant vultures, second-guessers in the extreme, but circle they will. And shame on Los Angeles for not anticipating a once-in-century pandemic. How dare they!

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Brusdar Graterol

It's not every day that a team acquires a pennant-race and postseason-tested 21-year-old flame thrower who can start or relieve, gets to keep guys like Pederson and Stripling who were headed elsewhere, while adding an MVP in Betts and the Cy Young-winning Price, but that's what happened.

Howard Cole

by

Raladdin1

Landing Page Updated: Easy Access to 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Articles

Landing Page Updated: Easy Access to 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Articles

Howard Cole

The A-B-Cs of the KBO: A Primer on Baseball in South Korea

With ESPN now carrying baseball action live from South Korea six days per week, we thought we'd give a little primer on the KBO, by a writer who is in country. Here are the A-B-Cs of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO).

Joey Mellows