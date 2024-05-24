Dodgers Reverse Course, Push Back Return Timeline for Injured All-Star
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star third baseman Max Muncy may not be back as soon as initially hoped.
On Friday, ahead of the Dodgers' series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Muncy's expected return timeline has been pushed back. Roberts, who told reporters earlier this week that Muncy will head on a rehab assignment and return "sometime next week," has now backpedaled a little bit.
Roberts said Muncy is still feeling the oblique strain and the team will proceed cautiously. He didn't put a timeline on anything.
It's important to note that Roberts is speaking on behalf of the front office and the organization when providing injury updates, so he's by no means at fault for this issue. It's also important to note that Muncy may have been progressing better a few days ago than he is now, which could cause the delay.
However, either way, it's not a good sign for Muncy or the Dodgers, as obliques are one of the trickiest injuries to gauge. Some take a few weeks to heal, while some could take a few months.
Muncy suffered the oblique strain while taking batting practice last week, and was placed on the 10-day injured list. The 33-year-old is slashing .223/.323/.475 in 40 games with nine home runs, 28 RBIs, and an OPS of .798.
In Muncy's absence, outfielders Miguel Vargas, Andy Pages, and Chris Taylor will continue to get some run at the MLB level. When Muncy returns, assuming everyone is healthy, one of those players will likely have to be removed from the active roster.
So for now, that competition will continue a little longer than initially expected.