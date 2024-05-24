Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers vs Reds on May 24: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Prediction and More

Noah Camras

May 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is out at second as Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) throws to first for the out against first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers are at the Great American Ball Park on Friday to open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Dodgers enter with a record of 33-19, but are looking to bounce back after suffering a shutout loss in their recent outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks. On the flip side, the Reds, at 20-30, are coming off a tough extra-innings loss on Thursday at the hands of the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers just took three out of four games against the Reds at Dodger Stadium last week.

How to Watch

  • Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
  • Location: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: SNLA, Bally
  • Radio: AM570 in Los Angeles

Betting Odds

  • LA Dodgers: -160
  • Cincinnati Reds: +147
  • Over/Under: 9.5

Odds courtesty of PickDawgz.

Lineups

Pitching Matchup

The Dodgers are sending left-handed pitcher James Paxton (5-0, 2.84 ERA) to the mound, who has been exceptional at limiting runs this season. Right-handed pitcher Graham Ashcraft (3-3, 4.25 ERA) is taking the mound for the Reds, and has struggled as of late, allowing nine earned runs in his last three starts (14 innings).

Prediction

The Dodgers are coming off a series loss to the Diamondbacks and their offense has struggled over the last two weeks of play. They'll benefit from playing in a hitters friendly ball park in a high-scoring affair and take the first game of the series.

Dodgers: 9, Reds: 5.

