Dodgers vs Reds on May 24: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Prediction and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers are at the Great American Ball Park on Friday to open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Dodgers enter with a record of 33-19, but are looking to bounce back after suffering a shutout loss in their recent outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks. On the flip side, the Reds, at 20-30, are coming off a tough extra-innings loss on Thursday at the hands of the San Diego Padres.
The Dodgers just took three out of four games against the Reds at Dodger Stadium last week.
How to Watch
- Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
- Location: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: SNLA, Bally
- Radio: AM570 in Los Angeles
Betting Odds
- LA Dodgers: -160
- Cincinnati Reds: +147
- Over/Under: 9.5
Odds courtesty of PickDawgz.
Lineups
Pitching Matchup
The Dodgers are sending left-handed pitcher James Paxton (5-0, 2.84 ERA) to the mound, who has been exceptional at limiting runs this season. Right-handed pitcher Graham Ashcraft (3-3, 4.25 ERA) is taking the mound for the Reds, and has struggled as of late, allowing nine earned runs in his last three starts (14 innings).
Prediction
The Dodgers are coming off a series loss to the Diamondbacks and their offense has struggled over the last two weeks of play. They'll benefit from playing in a hitters friendly ball park in a high-scoring affair and take the first game of the series.
Dodgers: 9, Reds: 5.