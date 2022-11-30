Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Turner Talks with Phillies Seemingly Heating Up

As the talks with Dodgers seem nonexistent, at-least from the media perspective, talks have become far more engaging with the Phillies according to reports and it's looking more likely that Trea Turner will not be returning to LA. The Phillies have been considered a top destination for Turner as he gets paired up with his former teammate Bryce Harper who is coming off a World Series appearance.

Turner is considered the top shortstop free agent and one of the top players destined to make top money this off-season. Turner is reportedly going to make over $30 million a year and the Phillies are prepared to be aggressive for the All-Star (via MLB).

While Turner continues to explore different options and has plenty of time to decide his value, some believe a deal with the Phillies is as good as done (via MLB Network).

"If you're a betting man, I think [the Phillies signing Turner] has a good chance to happen," Sherman said during Monday's edition of MLB Now.

Wherever Turner decides to go he will undoubtably bring a championship caliber of play after being a catalyst for a franchise setting season with the Dodgers. While LA would love to bring Turner back for the right price, LA seems to have there priorities set on other positions while Turner is looking for a huge payday.

It's hard to blame a guy who's expected to make Corey Seager level money despite the high chances of winning another championship with the Dodgers. Whenever the decisions is finalized, the shockwaves sent across the MLB will be deafening.