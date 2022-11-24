Skip to main content

Dodgers Offseason: Trea Turner Sounds as Good as Gone in LA

MLB insider Mark Feinsand says the Phillies are the frontrunners to sign shortstop Trea Turner, one of the top players on this offseason's free-agent market.

Trea Turner spent a season and a half with the Dodgers, but now he's one of the "big four" free agent shortstops on the market with quite a few suitors. Los Angeles has said they're interested in bringing Turner back, but there hasn't been any word of negotiations or offers since free agency began.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand was on MLB Network on Wednesday and gave an update on the Turner situation, and it doesn't sound promising for L.A.

“Trea Turner is arguably the top shortstop on the market in another very deep shortstop class,” Feinsand said. “The Phillies are a team that I’ve heard him connected to several times. Obviously he played with Bryce Harper in Washington and they’re buddies. And I think the Phillies, even after getting to the World Series, are in the market for one of these shortstops, Turner being likely their top target.”

So many of these reports focus on which friends play for which teams, even thought we have 50 years of free agency data that tells us it's pretty much always about the money. It doesn't matter how much Turner and Harper like each other; what matters is whether the Phillies offer Trea more money than any other team does.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That, of course, is entirely possible. The Phillies need a shortstop, and Turner would be a good fit. Phillies ownership has a history of being willing to spend big money to get the player they want, so they make sense as a front-runner for Trea's services. But if he does end up in Philadelphia, it will be because of the money, not because of his buddy Bryce.

Trea TurnerBryce HarperLos Angeles DodgersPhiladelphia Phillies

USATSI_18943342_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Giants, Yankees May Be Last Teams in on Aaron Judge

By Noah Camras
USATSI_9963247_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Kodai Senga Instagram Story Has LA Fans Excited

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18714520_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Justin Verlander Has Five Real Landing Sports, According to Insider

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19167426_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Boras Blames Lack of Playing Time for Joey Gallo's Down Year

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19161718_168396005_lowres
News

Two Dodgers to Find New Homes in 2023, According to MLB Insider

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_13553916_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks Carlos Correa is Best Shortstop on Market

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_12596857_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Joc Pederson is Working to Recruit Aaron Judge to Giants

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19060168_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: NL West Rivals Making Contact With Cody Bellinger

By Ryan Menzie